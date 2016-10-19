The impressive makeover of a disastrous home

At homify, we see a lot of home makeovers and it takes something quite spectacular to really stand out. Today's transformation tale did just that – it positively raised our eyebrows in shock! The old house lay nothing short of a horror story with its blackened walls and crumbling plaster.
Thankfully, a group of young architects from Argentinian firm ELV Architects came to its rescue, turning the ramshackle building into a charming and modern space. Join us as we look at the huge impact such a talented team can have!
This home was beyond dilapidated and utterly impossible to live in. And old structure and outdated furniture were the hallmarks of this gloomy space, while stained and damaged walls repelled any closer looks.
The linear structure of the home now combines red bricks with the modern good looks of white walls and a slate-coloured metal gate. Sleek windows have been installed to help light filter in, while a well-manicured lawn sits in front. The home has been designed with much curb appeal, making it stand out in suburbia.
Here, raw brickwork meets sleek grey concrete, which in turn holds the bright wooden door and slim metal grilles. This mix of materials, along with the contemporary overhead lighting, makes for a charming fusion of styles. The presence of a gleaming marble floor, alongside the rustic bricks and industrial concrete, makes for an interesting statement as well. The use of white balances the entire look.
The play of sharped edged-shapes creates a visually delightful statement for a look of asymmetrical fun. The brick panel divides the driveway from the patio which leads you into the home. In front, one can see lawns and an open space where children can play or grown-ups can sunbathe.
The home’s interiors are pretty compact and have been designed in keeping with classic style. The predominantly open layout has half the walls jutting out to create some amount of separation, while well-lit spaces beckon you to relax. The private area can be reached by a narrow door on the side. A simple floor-tile pattern brings much timeless appeal. The doors and windows have simple metal blinds which allow plenty of sunlight to enter the home.
