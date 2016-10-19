The impressive makeover of a disastrous home

At homify, we see a lot of home makeovers and it takes something quite spectacular to really stand out. Today's transformation tale did just that – it positively raised our eyebrows in shock! The old house lay nothing short of a horror story with its blackened walls and crumbling plaster.

Thankfully, a group of young architects from Argentinian firm ELV Architects came to its rescue, turning the ramshackle building into a charming and modern space. Join us as we look at the huge impact such a talented team can have!