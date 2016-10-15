Your browser is out-of-date.

20 facades in 3D that will inspire you design your dream home

Sana Salam Sana Salam
homify Modern houses White
3D rendering is one of those discoveries that make you wonder how ever you survived before it came along. The process essentially allows you to visualise your finished home—on paper—hyper-realistically. That's a tremendous improvement from the past when hand-drawn blueprints were the only source for getting some perspective about the finished project. More often than not though, the latter turns out to look quite different from the blueprint. 

Visualising your dream home in 3D is actually a super fun process. You can add texture, colour, light and even animate people. Is anyone thinking Sims? Unlike a video game though, this process helps architects and designers fully visualise the end result, which in turn allows them to make prior modifications if necessary. 

Check out these 20 ultra-cool 3D renderings that might just inspire you!

1. Playing with volumes

homify Modern houses White
homify

homify
homify
homify

3D renderings even allow you to understand the possible variants of lighting in your home—seen here on the exterior with the wall-to-wall windows. 

3. A modern structure with an open garden

CASA CELAYA, Tectónico Tectónico Modern houses
Tectónico

Tectónico
Tectónico
Tectónico

In the backyard of this two-storey home, you can see the terraces that open out onto this beautiful stretch of garden, which houses niche spaces such as the stone bed and the water body. 

4. Mix of materials on the facade

Casa Paraiso, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern houses
RIMA Arquitectura

RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura

When in doubt about whether you are overdoing it with the mixing and matching of materials, a 3D rendering will solve that brain freeze for you. 

5. Glass facades

CASA BALCONES, Tectónico Tectónico Modern houses
Tectónico

Tectónico
Tectónico
Tectónico

You can get a rather precise picture of what your house would look like if you decided to largely do away with traditional walls and instead frame it in glass. 

5. A one-storey home with an open garage

homify Minimalist houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The simple, linear facade is highlighted by the use of a somber colour palette and the mix and match of materials and textures. 

6. A study of volumes

Casa Camacho, AParquitectos AParquitectos Modern houses Concrete Multicolored
AParquitectos

AParquitectos
AParquitectos
AParquitectos

Playing with volumes can be a tricky business that can go very, very wrong; here, you can see exactly what it would look like with volume play on different levels and with closed and open fronts. 

7. One level down

Casa Camacho, AParquitectos AParquitectos Modern houses Wood Wood effect
AParquitectos

AParquitectos
AParquitectos
AParquitectos

Want to build your home one level below the adjacent street but are jittery? No problem. 

8. Colour contrasts

Casa R08, Rotoarquitectura Rotoarquitectura Modern houses
Rotoarquitectura

Rotoarquitectura
Rotoarquitectura
Rotoarquitectura

We often stick to vanilla choices because what if things go wrong, right? Totally understandable. With 3D rendering, you can see exactly what your dream home would look like in your favourite crazy colour. 

9. A two-storey box home

CaSA LINDA VISTA Design Process, CoRREA Arquitectos CoRREA Arquitectos Modern houses
CoRREA Arquitectos

CoRREA Arquitectos
CoRREA Arquitectos
CoRREA Arquitectos

A white wall, glazed windows and a brick enclosure in a boxy format sounds like a difficult thing to pull off, but as seen here in the rendering, it works like a charm. 

10. Stone, glass and wood

Privada Residencial, Estudio 289 Estudio 289 Minimalist houses
Estudio 289

Estudio 289
Estudio 289
Estudio 289

This almost-quadrant with its mixing of materials and sizes actually works. 

11. An open facade

Casa Meseta , Grow Arquitectos Grow Arquitectos Modern houses
Grow Arquitectos

Grow Arquitectos
Grow Arquitectos
Grow Arquitectos

Isn't it great that you can actually visualise what your ginormous terrace and laid-back backyard space would look like?

12. Minimal expression

Casa 0316., Lozano Arquitectos Lozano Arquitectos Modern houses Concrete
Lozano Arquitectos

Lozano Arquitectos
Lozano Arquitectos
Lozano Arquitectos

Is this the oasis mirage you hallucinate into reality? In this case, very much so for the owners. 

13. A sombre exterior

Casa de Campo MM, Modulor Arquitectura Modulor Arquitectura Modern houses Concrete Grey
Modulor Arquitectura

Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura

Geometry is the name of the game here, creating gorgeous shadow plays. 

14. A linear construction

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This rendering allowed the architects to visualise not just the combination of coated wood and the glass panes, but they were also able to gauge how much privacy could be afforded with the design. 

15. Concrete and wood

Fachada MG-Ceibas-87, Modulor Arquitectura Modulor Arquitectura Modern houses Slate Beige
Modulor Arquitectura

Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura

You can see how the architects have alternated between closed spaces (the garage) and open areas (the balcony). 

16. Lighting is king

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern houses
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

The accent lighting in this example practically defines this home. 

17. A discreet exterior

CASA-ME, CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion Modern houses Concrete White
CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion

CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion
CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion
CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion

When your idea of a dream house sounds like it's straight out of a sci-fi movie, a 3D rendering makes a hell of a lot of sense. 

18. Futuristic volumes

Casa Mr, 21arquitectos 21arquitectos Minimalist houses
21arquitectos

21arquitectos
21arquitectos
21arquitectos

This magnificent structure would have sounded like an outlandish nightmare on paper, but visualised in 3D, it looks like a dream. 

19. Limited space

Casa Manzano, Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V. Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V. Minimalist houses White
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.

Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.

When you don't have a lot of room to work with, it's important to lay out your floor plan beforehand. This compact home shows you how you can build vertically. 

20. Open facades

Casa en Sierra Andina, Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V. Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V. Minimalist houses White
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.

Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.

This unusual facade, with its open areas, is a wonderfully welcoming space. 

If you're considering renovating your home, check out Before and after: 5 renovations to copy to get some inspiration.

10 ways fabrics can improve your small home
Which 3D rendered home was your favourite?

