20 facades in 3D that will inspire you design your dream home

3D rendering is one of those discoveries that make you wonder how ever you survived before it came along. The process essentially allows you to visualise your finished home—on paper—hyper-realistically. That's a tremendous improvement from the past when hand-drawn blueprints were the only source for getting some perspective about the finished project. More often than not though, the latter turns out to look quite different from the blueprint.

Visualising your dream home in 3D is actually a super fun process. You can add texture, colour, light and even animate people. Is anyone thinking Sims? Unlike a video game though, this process helps architects and designers fully visualise the end result, which in turn allows them to make prior modifications if necessary.

