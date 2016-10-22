Your browser is out-of-date.

20 small house facades to see before changing yours

Justwords Justwords
Casa con estructura de madera SCS, RIBA MASSANELL S.L. RIBA MASSANELL S.L. Mediterranean style houses Stone
The notion that small houses are dull or unfashionable is fast fading away! This is largely due to all the things that can now be done with a small facade, by employing a bit of creativity and smart planning. It's also important to remember that your facade is an expression of your personality, taste and love for stylish living. By bringing together various textures, colours and materials, your home can appear extremely appealing to any onlooker. So check out these 20 houses with interesting and chic facades, and gear up to give your own abode a sassy new look!

1. Elegant simplicity

Re:Toyosaki, coil松村一輝建設計事務所 coil松村一輝建設計事務所 Eclectic style houses
coil松村一輝建設計事務所

coil松村一輝建設計事務所
coil松村一輝建設計事務所
coil松村一輝建設計事務所

This compact and spotless white facade combines neat brick finish with glass, white shingles and white metal to impress observers with its stylish simplicity. The tall and sleek wooden door is the only pop of colour here, besides the small potted greens.

2. Modern and subtly grand

MISION DE LANDA, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Single family home
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

With wooden beams and metal slats on one side and a long white wall on the other, this facade looks very contemporary and lavish. Accents lined with sandy-hued and white stones also make an appearance for textural interest, and to ensure privacy.

3. Discretion is primary

homify Minimalist houses Stone White
homify

homify
homify
homify

The presence of only a sleek and warm wooden door makes this modern facade look very discrete. Though no other opening is visible, greyish stone accents and white walls add charm to the home.

4. Trendy garage division

Yuriria, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern houses
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

A wall lined with grey stones, a large glass and metal window, and a sleek pergola above the entrance door make this fashionable home a sight for sore eyes. But what really steals the show is the dark grey and tall divider between the entrance and garage space.

5. Varied textures add value

San Marcos, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern houses
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

Designed by the talented architects at Santiago Pardo Arquitecto, this residence combines different textures to make a stunning statement. The projecting volume on the ground floor is clad in beige-hued stone tiles, while the balcony on the upper storey fashionably incorporates dark wood. Large glass windows and balustrades join the medley of textures for chic appeal.

6. What a personality!

Casa Habitación. Amézquita Córdova, 810 Arquitectos 810 Arquitectos Modern houses
810 Arquitectos

810 Arquitectos
810 Arquitectos
810 Arquitectos

Imposing lattice-like metal gates, stone cladding on the exterior walls and random splashes of bright orange infuse this elegant home with oodles of personality and character.

7. Narrow, high and incredible

​River side house / House in Horinouchi, 水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier 水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier Modern houses
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier

​River side house / House in Horinouchi

水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier

This extremely sleek, double-storey home takes our breath away with its unique design and wood-and-white finishing. The projecting volume with a sloping roof adds pizzazz to the structure, while long and large windows ensure well-lit interiors.

8. Garden beckons

Fenster zur Natur, Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt Minimalist houses
Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt

Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt
Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt
Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt

This house opens up to a verdant and well-maintained garden through large glass doors, making for a nature-friendly and cosy facade.

9. Rustic and elegant

Casa con estructura de madera SCS, RIBA MASSANELL S.L. RIBA MASSANELL S.L. Mediterranean style houses Stone
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

Pale buttery yellow walls, large windows with slatted shades, and an elegant wooden entrance surrounded by natural stone tiles contribute to the stylish rusticity of this facade. Solid wooden beams lining the eaves further enhance the earthy aura.

10. Symmetry and linearity

Modelo Chipiona, Casas inHAUS Casas inHAUS Modern houses
Casas inHAUS

Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS

This simple yet enticing rectangular-shaped house impresses with its perfectly symmetrical distribution of materials and design elements. Sleek stone cladding on either side of the central door adds a subtle rustic touch to the contemporary structure.

11. Minimalism is the key

Casa Alborada, La Maquiladora / taller de ideas La Maquiladora / taller de ideas Minimalist houses
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

La Maquiladora / taller de ideas
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

It’s slightly quirky as well as intriguing how the white and solid upper-storey blocks hang over the beige-hued ground floor of this simple house. The striped pattern of the Zen garden in front and the black metal of the fence add understated elegance to the property, too.

12. Focus on functionality

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The protruding volume of the upper storey of this abode cleverly protects the garage, while simple, geometrically precise doors and windows add a modern touch to the building. The gently curved wall on the right of the entrance door lends visual interest to the linear structure.

13. Tall and chic

57ALI Reforma y ampliación de casa entre medianeras al Centro de Terrassa, Vallribera Arquitectes Vallribera Arquitectes Minimalist houses
Vallribera Arquitectes

Vallribera Arquitectes
Vallribera Arquitectes
Vallribera Arquitectes

The steel-grey house makes intelligent use of vertical space to accommodate two smart and functional floors. The ground floor, with a softly illuminated wooden entrance door on the left and steel garage door on the right, is definitely elegant. And the upper storey delights with a compact balcony and clear glass.

14. Creative detailing

Casa Nacarino-Pozo, EPG-Arquitécnico EPG-Arquitécnico Modern houses
EPG-Arquitécnico

EPG-Arquitécnico
EPG-Arquitécnico
EPG-Arquitécnico

Pristine white and geometrically precise detailing pepper the grey stone cladding of this modish facade, for visual intrigue. The tall steel and wood door is extremely smart too.

15. Lack of windows

Vivienda en Villagarcía, Nan Arquitectos Nan Arquitectos Minimalist houses
Nan Arquitectos

Nan Arquitectos
Nan Arquitectos
Nan Arquitectos

This elongated and stylishly white facade flaunts sleek dark lines for an interesting touch. But the icing on the incredible cake is the lack of proper windows, which doesn’t seem to hamper the soothing or bright aura of this abode.

16. A splash of colour

Precio de las casas modulares prefabricadas, MODULAR HOME MODULAR HOME Modern houses
MODULAR HOME

MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME

The refreshing rear facade of this residence gets a vibrant lease of life with the bold orange wall. It spices up the other white walls, large glass windows and cosy wooden accents as well.

17. Great combination

Valle 239, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern houses
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

Soothing white volumes enclose a truly exciting entrance in this house. An inviting wooden door flanked by a dark grey stone wall on the right ensures textural intricacy, while large but sleek concrete steps lead you to the entrance.

18. Floating vision

Casa Zaragoza, Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto Modern houses
Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto

Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto
Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto
Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto

The large upper block of this house, which overhangs the ground floor by a significant margin, gives the structure a floating look. A stylish wooden door and a neat array of greens complete the welcoming look here.

19. Say hello to bricks

homify Asian style pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

Red bricks can take even a simple structure to the heights of design glory, as you can see here. Large glass windows and a glass-enclosed balcony ensure the feeling of openness, while the pretty L-shaped pool makes for a rejuvenating touch.

20. Concrete power

CASA FLH, lab arquitectura lab arquitectura Minimalist houses
lab arquitectura

lab arquitectura
lab arquitectura
lab arquitectura

A small house can make a very powerful statement when rendered elegantly in concrete. This facade for instance, blends grey concrete with white walls, metal grilles and sleek glass windows for a discrete and very contemporary appearance.

So, pick a facade design which you think will give your home a whole new identity—and get started! Here’s another ideabook full of ideas: 9 modern cube-shaped homes you'll love.

9 shower rooms to transform your home
Which of these facades is your favourite?

