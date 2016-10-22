20 small house facades to see before changing yours

The notion that small houses are dull or unfashionable is fast fading away! This is largely due to all the things that can now be done with a small facade, by employing a bit of creativity and smart planning. It's also important to remember that your facade is an expression of your personality, taste and love for stylish living. By bringing together various textures, colours and materials, your home can appear extremely appealing to any onlooker. So check out these 20 houses with interesting and chic facades, and gear up to give your own abode a sassy new look!