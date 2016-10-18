The warm prefab house: ready in 5 months!

Imagine a prefab home that looks perfectly at home in a small Italian village full of gorgeous character-filled old buildings. Then imagine that it's green-friendly, cheap to run and takes just five months to construct. It's hardly believable, right? Well, today you're in for a treat because we're travelling to a small Italian village called Centallo in Piedmont, where we'll find one such home.

The home may have a traditional appearance, but the Italian builders Bar & Bar have designed it to take advantage of rapid construction techniques. It has a wooden structure and walls made with a gypsum fiber sandwiched with rock wool in the middle. Aesthetically, gypsum fiber is similar to plaster. But it has much, much greater structural strength. As with all prefabricated homes, these elements are constructed off-site, so the actual installation time is minimal. We should add that the estimated construction time of five months does not count the time needed to set the foundation concrete.

So let's get on with a photo tour so we can explore this project in more detail!