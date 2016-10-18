The studio apartment with space for everything

Let's take one more glance at the living room from another angle. It's been designed as a sort of corridor that really makes the most of that tropical view. The modular sofa is a good choice because it creates a little nook and serves to create a barrier between the living area and the bar and bedroom area. Finally, check out that breezy summer atmosphere, it's the perfect one-bedroom pad for a bachelor or young couple.

For more apartment inspiration, have a look at 40 great ideas to plan a small kitchen.