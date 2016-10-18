The studio apartment with space for everything

If you're interested in creating a breezy, tropical-style interior with a touch of pale cool sophistication, this one-bedroom apartment should appeal. It's a generously proportioned 185sqm space with features that could easily be used to make a small apartment feel big and breezy too. It's located in the cosmopolitan southern Indian city of Bangalore, known as India's answer to Silicon Valley. Appropriately, the architects at Ink Architecture have given the home a contemporary, youthful atmosphere that's suited to the upmarket locale. So let's check it out through a series of photos…
The home has one large double-volume living room that is connected to the kitchen and a mezzanine. The separate bedroom is separated with sliding doors in the centre here. This bright open design allows for lots of light and air to circulate freely throughout the space. This, together with the pale stone floors helps with the passive cooling element in this relatively sultry climate. The pale colour scheme also lightens the look and feel of the home, giving it a sophisticated, modern feel.
This is a one-bedroom home, so it wasn't particularly necessary to have a formal dining area. Instead, we have some bar stool style seats and a breakfast bench. This is also a good space saving approach. From here we also have a good view of the sturdy iron staircase. It is visually lightweight and despite the great height, it doesn't weigh down the space or overwhelm it.
The rooftop is the real star of this home! It's certainly built for socialising and the peaked roof gives the area a lot of character. This home is built in a warm climate, so there is lots of opportunity to enjoy this space. We love how the triangular area within the peaked roof has been opened up with large windows. So often the rooftop is cut off from the life of the home, but these big windows make it feel like a very integral part of indoor life.
The bedroom has large sliding glass doors that give the home a very relaxed, open feel. They also draw attention to the height of the room. This kind of door is perfect for those with small homes. Also, note how there are two blue grey feature walls in both the bedroom, and the small bar area to the left. This adds some subtle variation to the interior and variations like this always make a home feel more cosy and friendly.
One of the best features in this home is the tropical-style bathroom. We love the panel window that runs along the upper portion of the wall. It is so large that the bathroom has a real outdoorsy feel. Also, note how the minimalist shower room design makes the bathroom feel bright and open.
Let's take one more glance at the living room from another angle. It's been designed as a sort of corridor that really makes the most of that tropical view. The modular sofa is a good choice because it creates a little nook and serves to create a barrier between the living area and the bar and bedroom area. Finally, check out that breezy summer atmosphere, it's the perfect one-bedroom pad for a bachelor or young couple.
