A surprisingly spacious family home

The wooden bathroom has a sense of spaciousness and abundance. This has been created by again, focusing on the natural warmth of the wooden materials. But the careful symmetry of the design also plays a very powerful role. The bathroom windows and mirror have been designed to appear as one whole rectangular shape. This bathroom sink and counter are similarly designed to reflect this shape. Finally, a high panel window has been designed to run across that length above the doorway and further expand our sense of space and luxury.

If the natural beauty of this home appeals to you, check out 18 staircases with a stone and water garden—spectacular!