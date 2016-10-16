Nice on the outside, great on the inside!

Standing out from the crowd on its sloping plot, the first impressions of this dwelling are of a wonderfully individual and luxurious abode. Incorporating plenty of different textures and strong architectural lines, this welcoming and inviting residence is an eye-catching property.

Making the most of its topographical advantage, the dwelling maximises its surrounding views from a watchtower styled upper floor, which brings in abundant natural light, as well as creating a stirring visual imprint for the occupants within.