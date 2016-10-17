A 1100m² mansion with heart-stopping decor

If you're on the hunt for avant-garde luxury architecture, you've come to the right place. This South African home pretty much knocks it out the park! Replete with double-volume spaces, suspended roofs and unique geometric frameworks, the incredible modular abode would fit right in on a Bond set. The architects at Nico van der Meulen clearly followed a 'more is more' mantra with their audacious design, and have successfully raised the bar of contemporary opulence. Curious to see what's inside? We have oodles of photos for your delectation! You won't be disappointed…
The home has four ensuite bedrooms, two children's bedrooms and a guest bedroom. It also has a main bedroom suite. Every room in the house has direct access to the outdoors. In this bedroom we get a sense of the more privacy spheres within the home. The landscaping is less showy and more suited to a contemplative and less sociable mood. We love how the walls have been designed with glass walls that completely open up one side of the bedroom.
And now for the facade! This stunning home is known as the Kloof Road House, and is located in the basin of a natural reserve in Johannesburg, South Africa. The original home had a single modest level. But the client wanted a family-friendly home with a combined indoor/outdoor entertainment area that would make the most of the views. The architects then built a parasitic steel structure that undulates and wraps around the basic form to create a sculptural facade. Note the glass-walled pond to the right.
The home also has a garage entrance with a futuristic design. The concrete forms, extreme volumes and stark simplicity of the materials all create an unusual effect. It is sleek, robust and undoubtedly modern. We will have a look at some of the lighting feature in this area later, so keep reading…
The main living area has been designed as an open, double volume with angled iron columns that pierce the roof. The black furniture and bright modern orange colour accents also suit the charcoal black walls and polished concrete floors. In the background we can also see both an indoor and outdoor dining area. The home may be wide open to the elements, but it also has good climate control. There is water-based under floor heating powered by solar panels.
The impressive sculptural forms on the facade create a big splash in this home. But everyday materials such as glass, concrete and iron are equally important. They are used in a largely monochromatic colour scheme and the simple, unadorned quality of these materials takes on a striking beauty. This is most apparent when in the terrace where we there are the best views both of the house—and of the unusual forms.
