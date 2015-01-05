Finding your sofa soulmate

The sofa of your dreams is out there somewhere. Meeting it is just a matter of being in the right place at the right time. And, as with all matters of the heart, what’s right for you will be totally wrong for someone else. Everyone has their own priorities when it comes to what’s surely the single most important item of living room furniture. For Netflix-loving couch potatoes who enjoy nothing more than an evening in front of the box with a bottle of wine, comfort is likely to come top of the list. Meanwhile, those who use their living room mostly as a place for entertaining guests – or who have a second living room just for the purpose – may opt for a sofa that makes a powerful impression rather than one designed to offer optimal lounging opportunities. You probably already have a good idea of the boxes your perfect sofa has to tick – and there’s a good chance one of these ticks all of them.