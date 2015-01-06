​Novelty seating

Do you have a daft side you want to let out, but allowing it to dominate the theme of your decor as a whole is a step too far? Many of us have a secret part of us, a remnant of childhood that would love nothing more than to live in a house filled with bouncy castles, with slides instead of stairs and chandeliers we could literally swing from. Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on your outlook) the many impracticalities of this desire, as well as the prevailing force of grown-up good taste, prevent the vast majority of people from ever coming close to implementing such a set-up. It’s much easier to direct any leanings toward outlandishness into just one or two parts of the home, or one or two really unconventional objects. A children’s bedroom is an obvious candidate for more whimsical furnishings, and the seating featured here would all look quite at home there. But those who don’t have children can enjoy these pieces too. Some of them are just a little unusual while some are downright silly, but all convey a real sense of fun.