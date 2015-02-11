Bottoms up: stylish ways to store wine

This wine cellar uses geometric cells to create a honeycomb structure for storing bottles. Placing the compartments at an angle, and featuring compartments of varying sizes and shapes, adds variety and interest beyond that found in a typical shelving unit. In addition to its aesthetic merits, the angle chosen for the compartments also offers a simple way of keeping the bottles in place and preventing them from rolling away. The lighting in the room is subtle, coming primarily from beneath the shelving units. A soft glow at the edges of the arched ceiling also helps emphasise the unique shape of this room, while casting a warm light from above that counterbalances the cold blue of the light from ground level. Unless you have an extensive wine collection or own a restaurant or shop that calls for storage of large quantities of wine, you’re unlikely to need to closely replicate this room; however there are certainly key elements of it that could be repurposed on a smaller scale, such as the angled shelves and the illuminated central unit for showing off particularly impressive acquisitions.