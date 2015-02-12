Salon trends for the home

Exposed brick walls are a mainstay of contemporary salon design, and with good reason: they look fantastic. In this case, the decision to paint the wall white was an excellent one. Combined with white ceilings, floors and predominately white furniture, the room’s heavenly brightness is so extreme as to make for an almost surreal atmosphere. The edges are softened, however, by the inclusion of some more gentle shades: two of them, to be precise. By limiting the colours used in the space to light turquoise and hot pink, which complement each other and the white walls perfectly, the designer has introduced a touch of something playful and almost childish, or at least girlish; there is a hint of Barbie here. And yet the restrained use of the colours, and the prevalence of more grown-up white, keeps things in the realm of the adult. This is a colour scheme that would work just as well in a bedroom, although probably in a less severe form.