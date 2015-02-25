Cafés with character

Decorating a café arguably calls for a stronger vision than decorating an ordinary house. When it’s your own home you’re working with, it’s often perfectly acceptable to plan your style on a room-by-room basis; the overall cohesiveness of the house as a whole is less important than making sure that each room works by itself. In a café, however, the general concept of the place is more often an obvious thread running through each space in the building, from the seating areas to the bathrooms. This is because cafés tend to have stronger visual themes than houses. The priorities are different; a café just needs to make an impression, not be truly liveable. Unsurprisingly, then, some of the most unusual and striking examples of truly bold design come from the world of coffee and cakes.