Gardening DIY: 6 simple steps to creating the perfect outdoor garden

Our gardens are often special and unique areas of our homes, whether compact and modest, or large and lavish, each garden is an area to soak up some sun, and breathe in the fresh air. As the cooler months approach, and everyone starts preparing for the festive season, from December to February, we are reminded to clean our homes and beautify our domestic spaces. Spring-cleaning one's home is already a very popular time to reconfigure and refresh the house, but sunny October and November can provide another great opportunity to rethink certain areas of your domicile.

Today on homify we are playing particular interest to the garden. Gardens are often neglected once the slightly cooler weather sets in, however, it doesn't mean this area of your abode can't still function successfully. Adding some warmth, plush textiles, or simply giving the area a clean can drastically improve the liveability of your exterior spaces.

For some simply and handy steps to make sure you get the most out of your outdoor space this season, check out the examples below, and start redecorating with confidence!