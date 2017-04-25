Gardening DIY: 6 simple steps to creating the perfect outdoor garden

Our gardens are often special and unique areas of our homes, whether compact and modest, or large and lavish, each garden is an area to soak up some sun, and breathe in the fresh air. As the cooler months approach, and everyone starts preparing for the festive season, from December to February, we are reminded to clean our homes and beautify our domestic spaces. Spring-cleaning one's home is already a very popular time to reconfigure and refresh the house, but sunny October and November can provide another great opportunity to rethink certain areas of your domicile.
Today on homify we are playing particular interest to the garden. Gardens are often neglected once the slightly cooler weather sets in, however, it doesn't mean this area of your abode can't still function successfully. Adding some warmth, plush textiles, or simply giving the area a clean can drastically improve the liveability of your exterior spaces.
For some simply and handy steps to make sure you get the most out of your outdoor space this season, check out the examples below, and start redecorating with confidence!
When it comes to October and November, the sun is everything! Unlike the impending cooler months where you can rely on the weather to provide shorter daylight hours and a sumptuous romantic ambience, this time often benefits from a little mood.
Here in this example we see a fabulous demonstration of how to create mood. The key is the lighting. Lighting adds atmosphere, and can turn a cold, dreary garden, into a romantic or friendly wonderland. Think garden lanterns, rustic timber furniture, comfy throw cushions, and plenty of candles! Candles offer a warmth and glow that can be hard to simulate with light bulbs, however, there are many options of the market such as low voltage warm fluorescents, and Edison bulbs.
So, once you've handled the lighting within your garden, you're going to want to consider some comfy textiles to provide a little contentment and luxury. This example is actually an interior space with a large green wall, but can be replicated outside with ease. Here the emphasis is on comfort, with two overstuffed sofas, and a shag rug.
Essentially you want to ensure you and your guests have somewhere to snuggle up, get cosy, and enjoy the cooler breeze. Choose an outdoor rug to begin with. There are plenty of styles and designs on the market that are both waterproof, and weather resistant. The rug will help to create a softened and homely space, which can then evoke a sense of cordiality. Secondly, employ a range of sumptuous textiles, such as throw rugs and cushions, to give yourself something to cuddle up underneath. Choosing textiles can be a tricky part of garden decoration, consider chatting to a professional landscaper, or a decorator to get your desired style and aesthetic.
So now you have an outdoor space that is cosy, with a soft ambient mood. The next step is to provide warmth. Warmth can be added in many different ways, but the easiest is generally an outdoor heater of some sort. Here in this example we see an open fire style burner that can add atmosphere as well as warmth.
For a different style and design, there are also a variety of patio heaters that utilise gas as their main source of power, and can effectively heat large outdoor areas.
Seating is by far one of the most important considerations when refreshing your garden space for November. If you have an area that is disused, it is highly unlikely that you will use it if it has unattractive or uncomfortable seating. Depending on your space you should choose something that suits your needs. Do you dine outdoors? Or do you intend to sit and relax with friends a little more? These are questions that can help to decipher the style and design of your outdoor furniture.
In this example we see a cute set of timber dining furniture, with upholstered seat cushions for comfort. The decking works wonderfully with the coordinating timber tones, and offers the perfect space for all seasons.
Colour is an important part of making your garden come alive. During October and November often the trees come alive with bright hues of rusty gold, brown, and orange. Ensure your outdoor area is well coordinated with the gorgeous shades, by incorporating a little colour into the space.
Think about coloured plants, accessories, furniture, and accessories to bring a little liveliness into your garden. If you have an outdoor dining space, you may want to coordinate with the autumnal hues with tableware that matches. During the cooler months, there are numerous plants that flower and produce berries, adding to the festive feeling of your space
In the slightly cooler months there is definitely a benefit to having planters in your garden. Not only can you still enjoy the greenery of some well chosen foliage, but you are able to move around the pieces depending on the weather or outdoor conditions. Often during winter and the months preceding it, the flowers have died, plants are losing their leaves, and the general ambience is changing. However, you needn't worry, as there are still plenty of hardy weather resistant species, which can brighten your external area, and look fabulous with minimal care.
It is a good idea to visit your nursery and speak to a professional about the variety you wish to plant, as this will determine the size and shape of planter you require. However, if you already have some planters and intend to give them a clean and reuse, you will need to find a plant that fits. Luckily many winter resistant plants are scented and quite beautiful, while also being able to live in the shade, and without too much sunlight. If you are getting prepared for cooler months in your outdoor space, you will also be happy to hear that many of these plants have festive berries that can look wonderful with a little decorating.
In this example we see a pair of concrete planters that have incorporated some shrubs (excellent for winter!), as well as some other varieties that look effortlessly chic. Choose a design based on your outdoor furniture, as well as any colours you may want to evoke.
