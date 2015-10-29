6 essential tips for a comfortable home

As the nights start becoming slightly cooler, it is often a good time to rethink the interior design of your home, in order to provide a comfy and enjoyable domestic space. Although, the mercury levels tend to stay relatively stable around the cooler winter months, in some urban areas this can drop below 10°C, often requiring jackets, gloves and hats. As this cooler season approaches, it is a great idea to ensure your home is prepared, clean, and snug. Even though Hong Kong enjoys relatively warm temperatures compared to other parts of China, it can get cool, cloudy, and your home should therefore be stylishly comfortable during this time.

Creating a comfortable home is generally quite easy. Considerations such as cleaning, organisation, plush textiles, and good insulation are all simple solutions that will result in domestic bliss. However, to get you on your way, we have compiled six essential tips that we have deemed to be the most important factors when creating a warm and cosy home. Check out the images below, and redecorate, organise, and prepare your home with confidence and style.