6 essential tips for a comfortable home

As the nights start becoming slightly cooler, it is often a good time to rethink the interior design of your home, in order to provide a comfy and enjoyable domestic space. Although, the mercury levels tend to stay relatively stable around the cooler winter months, in some urban areas this can drop below 10°C, often requiring jackets, gloves and hats. As this cooler season approaches, it is a great idea to ensure your home is prepared, clean, and snug. Even though Hong Kong enjoys relatively warm temperatures compared to other parts of China, it can get cool, cloudy, and your home should therefore be stylishly comfortable during this time.
Creating a comfortable home is generally quite easy. Considerations such as cleaning, organisation, plush textiles, and good insulation are all simple solutions that will result in domestic bliss. However, to get you on your way, we have compiled six essential tips that we have deemed to be the most important factors when creating a warm and cosy home. Check out the images below, and redecorate, organise, and prepare your home with confidence and style.
Like many individuals in other parts of the world would know, the key to creating a snug and comfy house is to ensure you have the proper insulation. Here in this image we see a typical ranch home in the United States. These houses are the quintessential cold-weather home, designed and built to maximise comfort in harsh environments.
Now, living in Hong Kong you certainly don't need abundant insulation to keep the cold out, but it may help during the summer months to keep your home cool and comfortable. Think about including thick curtains on the windows, and extra glazing for windows. Additionally, window glazing can help prevent noise entering the house, and ensure a better night's sleep.
The next thing you want to think about is comfortable seating and textiles. Textiles make a huge different within the home, and can transform a space from cold or dull, to fabulous and luxurious. Choose cosy seating such as overstuffed sofas, plenty of throw cushions, and rugs to add a stylish ambience to any space. Furthermore, as it does start to get a little cooler, you will have a space to rest, relax and refresh.
In this example we see a gorgeous room that embraces comfort with the use of a large sumptuous armchair. This seating is perfectly set up for reading a book, and staying out of the cooler temperatures. Additionally, you may want to consider an ottoman for your space, these are tremendously comfy for your feet, and add a completeness to a room design.
Fireplaces are the ultimate in luxury heating. Once simply a perfunctory way for individuals to keep warm during cold weather, the fireplace is now a gathering point for many families, as well as stylish living room accessories for modern and contemporary homes. If you don't have a fireplace in your home, you could consider chatting with a professional, and installing one of these fancy and enjoyable features..
If you are lucky enough to have a fireplace within your home, you will want to ensure it gets the maintenance it requires. As the nights start getting colder, you will undoubtedly want to have your fireplace lit. If it is a gas-powered feature, get a professional to come and regularly test it, to ensure safety and maximum output. If you have an old fashioned fireplace and you live in a historic building or house, you will need to ensure the chimney is safe and maintained.
Clutter is counter productive when creating a cosy and comfortable home. If your house is messy you will undoubtedly create an area that is chaotic and difficult to relax within. Keeping a domestic space neat and tidy will ensure that you can rest, renew, and refresh yourself without the burden of jumbled junk and mess.
In this example we are treated to a view of a gorgeous home that maximises style, and has decluttered the room with an organised approach. The floor is clean of mess, and the sofa is just waiting for someone to sit and relax, and perhaps even watch a film. The kitchen is sleek and practical, while the dining space doesn't have any unnecessary plates, or other mess.
Time to get out the broom, the mop, and the window cleaner, and turn your sloppy and dishevelled home into an orderly and well-kept house.
The bedroom is really one of the most important rooms in the house. Without a bedroom, we have no place to sleep, rest, and renew one's body and mind. So it makes practical sense that we should ensure the room is comfortable, sensual, and ultimately enjoyable.
In this image we get a great demonstration of a bedroom that maximises comfort with a nice neutral colour scheme. The bed linen is chic yet liveable, and the room is furnished minimally yet practically. Pick a muted hue for the walls, and pair this with sumptuous textiles to maximise the room's functionality and comfort.
Finally, the wardrobe—a space within one's home that is often cluttered, jumbled, and generally a mess. In order to ensure you achieve domestic bliss, you should create a functional, tidy, and well-organised closet. Cleanliness is next to Godliness, and by achieving a clean home, you will also clean out your mind.
If you have a small space and need to remove some items, perhaps consider donating to charity, or having a clothes swap with friends. However, if you have a large and luxurious space, you should undertake an audit of your pieces, and remove anything that is unnecessary or causing mess.
