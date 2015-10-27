All-white decor: 6 reasons why it's the right choice

Here at homify, we're pretty fond of the more colourful aspects of home interior design: those vibrant, rich and dynamic ingredients that really make an interior shine. You'll frequently hear us discussing and celebrating the virtues of bright, wonderful colours, tones and textures when it comes to fitting out really fantastic domestic spaces. But you know, we must admit: colour isn't always everything. Above and beyond, we believe in balance; not to mention keeping things in perspective and always taking into account the innate needs of a given space before applying any sort of aesthetic treatment. So with that in mind, it's worth remembering that colour may not always be the answer… and the alternative is far less scary (or boring) than you might imagine. Indeed, there are so many virtues to keeping an interior space white: purity, cleanliness, a sparkling domestic feel—these are just a few moods and sensations that an all-white household can evoke. After all, white is the ultimate classic tone, and indeed, painting and fitting out your rooms with it can make for a truly dazzling statement.

Today, we're paying an homage to the glories of white, with a veritable selection of fantastic white home interior examples. Take a walk through and take some handy, all-white hints on how to make your home just as wonderful.