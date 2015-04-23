Some shops are shops, and some are experiences. Wabi Sabi Shop & Gallery, located in Seville, Spain, falls squarely into the latter category. It’s one of those shops that draws in those who love to rummage, to discover the unexpected in a hidden place. You might not go there to buy anything, but rather just for the pleasure of going there. You certainly wouldn’t go there if you had something specific in mind that you wanted to look for; this is not the place to go if you just need to pick up a new pair of jeans in your size. The shop sells, well, more or less everything, with the exception of food and drink. It’s also a gallery, so the walls are as busy as the floor. Furniture and clothes clamour for attention, acting not only as the shop’s stock but as the crucial ingredients to the shop’s design.