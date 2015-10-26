9 great tips to make your fireplace a feature

We live in a modern world, with all the modern conveniences available to us. But when the temperature drops during the chilly winter months, one of best and most appealing ways to heat the home remains one of the most tried and tested: the fireplace. As it has been for centuries, having an open fire in the home gives a domestic living space an unparalleled sense of warmth and invitation, conjuring up cosy images of kicking back after a busy day over a glass of fine wine, and a good book at the ready. Of course, we've come a long way since the days of old, and so too has the humble fireplace. There's no denying the functional usefulness of a fireplace, but these days it need not be simply that: today, fireplaces have become a domestic aesthetic feature in their own right. Some of them look so amazing, it really doesn't need to be that cold outside to warrant having them!

Today on homify, we're heating up with a fiery look at how you too can turn a fireplace into a fantastic interior feature as well as a well-needed warming device.