homify guide to a great garage

It would remiss of us to not begin with a fundamental basic: one that relates in particular to the garage, but can be easily applied broadly across all facets of interior design. What's the magic word? Organisation. Keeping things organised in and around the garage is absolutely central to creating a harmonious and well-functioning space.

So, first things first: find a piece of paper and take an inventory of what you've got hanging around your garage; make a list of the things you don't need, and the things you want to keep. Section accordingly, and organise spaces for everything in the space that you're working with. Shelving units, like the ones in this fine example, can be a great way to condense space and ensure all those bits and pieces are kept in line. Like all other rooms in the house, there ought to be a place for everything—nothing should be frolicking loose. Get organised, and you're halfway to garage bliss.

Unsure how best to organise your space? Consider chatting with a professional for a little more space-saving advice.