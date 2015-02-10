​homify 360°: Casa sull’albero

This Italian treetop hideaway isn’t the kind of place where one could throw a huge party… or even have a few guests round for dinner. No, it’s small – very small – but perfectly formed, and it comes equipped with everything two people could need to escape the stresses of the modern world. But only two. At a push. To be honest, any more than one and it would be a bit cosy; but that doesn’t matter, because the point of this house, obviously, is isolation. If its remote position, high above the ground, isn’t enough to deter unwanted visitors from disturbing your peace, then the impossibility of actually fitting them in the building should be. We all have moments, however brief, where we might feel sudden sympathy for Jean Paul Sartre’s belief that “Hell is other people”; at those times, a tree house is all you need to get you through. Try this one.