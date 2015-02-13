​homify 360°: Aluminium Cabin

It would be easy to find your way home if you lived in the vicinity of this wonderfully conspicuous building. It may be at its most impressive viewed at dusk, as here, with its sharp angles jutting out against the dark blue sky, acting like a mirror to the moonlight. The very special choice of material is, of course, the most obviously unconventional aspect of this design, but it has plenty of more subtle qualities also worthy of comment. Note, for example, how the aluminium panels used mimic the pattern of stonework, while the sloping roof abruptly stops short in the middle, seeming to have been sliced in half. There are lots of unexpected quirks to explore here, above and beyond the striking aluminium siding.