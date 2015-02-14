homify 360°: Caverna

The night-time view from the front of the building is an extraordinary one indeed. The many angles and lines of the cement façade are brought into relief by subtle lighting placed around the edges, while the vast expanses of blank, expressionless wall are only occasionally interrupted by a vibrantly illuminated window, making these points of brightness stand out all the more. The architect has clearly delighted in the challenge of coming up with a silhouette that is not remotely, in any conventional way, house-like; ask a child to draw a house, and it certainly wouldn’t come up with anything even close to resembling this. Like all good architecture, then, this is innovative, but not purely for the sake of it. The different elements of the building each make sense in its overall context – the erratic angles complementing the unapologetically contemporary cement, and the cement complementing the haphazard windows.