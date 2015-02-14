Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

homify 360°: Caverna

Homify HK Homify HK
caverna, 筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio 筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio Eclectic style houses
Loading admin actions …

Depending on your feelings about exposed concrete, this Japanese home could be either your sweetest dream or your worst nightmare…

​A house unlike a house

caverna, 筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio 筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio Eclectic style houses
筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio

筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio
筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio
筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio

The night-time view from the front of the building is an extraordinary one indeed. The many angles and lines of the cement façade are brought into relief by subtle lighting placed around the edges, while the vast expanses of blank, expressionless wall are only occasionally interrupted by a vibrantly illuminated window, making these points of brightness stand out all the more. The architect has clearly delighted in the challenge of coming up with a silhouette that is not remotely, in any conventional way, house-like; ask a child to draw a house, and it certainly wouldn’t come up with anything even close to resembling this. Like all good architecture, then, this is innovative, but not purely for the sake of it. The different elements of the building each make sense in its overall context – the erratic angles complementing the unapologetically contemporary cement, and the cement complementing the haphazard windows.

​Ups and downs

caverna, 筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio 筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio Eclectic style houses
筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio

筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio
筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio
筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio

The shapes used to form the exterior walls of the building, though mismatched, are anything but arbitrary, coming together to create a diversely textured surface that contrasts sharply with the smooth uniformity of the cement itself.

​Parallel lines

caverna, 筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio 筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio Eclectic style houses
筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio

筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio
筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio
筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio

For all the building’s bold asymmetry, there are a few areas where equilibrium is key, most notably in the careful positioning of the garage space and the large upper window. Just next to these, however, this sense of stability is thrown off by the section of the facade that appears to be balancing very precariously on a corner.

​Everything happens for a reason

caverna, 筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio 筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio Eclectic style garden
筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio

筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio
筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio
筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio

Every angle has been carefully considered. This part of the house, for example, provides a unique tunnel for viewing the sky, the grey walls perfectly coordinated with the deep blue above.

Show-off

caverna, 筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio 筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio Eclectic style garage/shed
筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio

筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio
筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio
筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio

If you expected that the interior of the home might be more, well, homely than the exterior, think again. Here, too, cement reigns, and twists, turns and unexpected angles are everywhere. Notice how the garage is visible from inside the house, thanks to a giant window. Perfect for keeping an eye on a prized car – or just showing it off to guests.

​Simply cement

caverna, 筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio 筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio Eclectic style dining room
筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio

筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio
筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio
筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio

Furnishings have been kept to an absolute minimum, and those that are present are extremely understated. This allows the remarkable structure of the house itself to carry the show.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

​Liberty in limitation

caverna, 筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio 筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio Eclectic style living room
筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio

筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio
筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio
筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio

One would probably imagine that designing staircases to accommodate all those sharp bends would be a pretty challenging task, and as this picture amply demonstrates, one would be absolutely correct. However, being forced to accommodate such an unusual structure is what has made these staircases so special. With regularity an impossibility, randomness seems to take over, with steps of unpredictable styles, sizes and shapes providing a strong visual counterpoint to the smooth, uncluttered cement surfaces that surround them.

​Barely there

caverna, 筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio 筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio Eclectic style bathroom
筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio

筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio
筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio
筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio

In the bathroom, too, there is little adornment. The sinks have been made out of glass, as if the designer really wanted them to be invisible and this was the next best thing.

​Luxury in the little things

caverna, 筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio 筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio Eclectic style bathroom
筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio

筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio
筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio
筒井紀博空間工房/KIHAKU tsutsui TOPOS studio

It would be inaccurate to claim that any of the furniture in this house was in any way ostentatious, and the bath tub is no exception. And yet, with generous proportions and a sunken form more often found in opulent surroundings, there is a hint of understated luxury here nonetheless.

​homify 360°: Aluminium Cabin
How do you feel about cement? Can't get enough, or even a little is too much?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks