homify 360°: Barbie's House

Some of the craziest – and most creative – designs are born out of taking an idea and just running with it. It’s fair to assume that’s what happened with Barbie’s House, an interior concept by Antonio Minelli, who operates in Greece and Italy. Certainly, the theme, and staying close to that theme, have been privileged above all other aspects of design. That’s not to say that this home would be impractical to live in; far from it. In fact it’s got all the necessities of contemporary living very comprehensively covered, right down to the smallest details. It just does an excellent job of sticking to its conceptual guns at the same time. If you’re in the mood for something sweet, brace yourself and read on – this might be the most sugary design treat you’ll get stuck into all year.