The Grey House With A Warm Heart

This project was created by Nobuyoshi Hayashi of Nagoyacity, Japan, and presents a novel take on the concept of the family home. The cool grey facade of the house stands out from the street as a contemporary edifice, breaking the architectural trend of its surroundings. The heart of the home is filled with the warmth of wood, filtering sunlight and a terracotta tiled courtyard, all decorated in a style befitting a relaxed, family abode.

The use of wood throughout the space is extraordinary, with polished and recycled timber combined in most finishes and furnishings, adding a rustic appeal to the home's contemporary architecture. An open and expansive living area extends through to a quaint courtyard, evoking the relaxed atmosphere of family life. Casual, comfortable touches such as a vintage, leather sofa and industrial, hanging lamps demonstrate the subtle appeal of rusticity amidst the strong lines and artificial finishes characterising much contemporary interior architecture.

The home appears cosy and relaxed but also retains a strong sense of privacy by virtue of its grey facade. Take a tour and experience the mystery of this residence, as internal and external elements combine to create an intriguing, atmospheric contrast.