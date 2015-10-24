The Grey House With A Warm Heart

This project was created by Nobuyoshi Hayashi of Nagoyacity, Japan, and presents a novel take on the concept of the family home. The cool grey facade of the house stands out from the street as a contemporary edifice, breaking the architectural trend of its surroundings. The heart of the home is filled with the warmth of wood, filtering sunlight and a terracotta tiled courtyard, all decorated in a style befitting a relaxed, family abode.
The use of wood throughout the space is extraordinary, with polished and recycled timber combined in most finishes and furnishings, adding a rustic appeal to the home's contemporary architecture. An open and expansive living area extends through to a quaint courtyard, evoking the relaxed atmosphere of family life. Casual, comfortable touches such as a vintage, leather sofa and industrial, hanging lamps demonstrate the subtle appeal of rusticity amidst the strong lines and artificial finishes characterising much contemporary interior architecture.
The home appears cosy and relaxed but also retains a strong sense of privacy by virtue of its grey facade. Take a tour and experience the mystery of this residence, as internal and external elements combine to create an intriguing, atmospheric contrast.
From the outside the home presents a stark, contemporary aesthetic, with its grey, concrete facade adding a curious architectural element to the more traditional styles in the surrounding neighbourhood.
With very few windows facing the street, the home presents a sense of mystery, as passers-by are forgiven for wondering exactly what kind of building they have encountered. Through the small, wooden door peeping out from within the corner enclave however, we can peek in and find out!
The interior of the home is warm and welcoming, with the freshness of the timber tones inviting visitors to ascend the stairs and enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of the living area. Wooden finishes throughout add an embracing air to the space, contrasting beautifully with the off-white of the walls and the industrial feel of the glossy, black bannister and hanging lamps.
A clever use of windows within the multi-level building allows it to appear open and airy, and maximises the circulation of natural light from the small openings facing the exterior.
A bird's-eye view of the living area reveals a cosy, casual space, ready to be enjoyed by the whole family.
The comfortable, vintage leather couch is inviting, with its brown tones blending beautifully with the surrounding timber finishes and furnishings. The dining table also benefits from a sense of relaxed simplicity, with its humble design, alongside that of an array of wooden storage cabinets, conjuring a rustic, country feel within the room.
An open and airy quality flows through the living space from the courtyard outside, with light streaming through the courtyard doors and overhead windows. The soft sunshine beautifully illuminates the spectrum of comforting, brown tones across the floor, ceiling and furnishings.
The cabinets opposite house a host of personal items, from books and DVDs to games and souvenirs, adding to the prevailing sense of family within this lovely abode.
When viewed from this angle we gain a sense of the length of the living area and the beautiful effect of the influx of natural light permeating the space. The rustic feel of the wood and leather furnishings is spiced up by the mossy green of a contemporary armchair and its colourful cushion. The subtle geometry of the floorboards points us toward the dining and kitchen areas, in which simple design lays the foundation for a delicious family meal.
The rear of the living space is beautifully framed in rich timber, constructing an expansive set of doors. These lead through to a quaint courtyard in which the family can bask in sunlight and fresh air. The doors can be opened completely, as seen in this image, refreshing the remainder of the home whenever fine weather allows.
The courtyard of the home is simple in style, creating a casual atmosphere for the occupants to enjoy. High walls allow for familial privacy, with a simple bench and smattering of deckchairs all the furnishing necessary to enjoy the ambience of this scenic space.
