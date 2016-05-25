The Hong Kong apartment with a place for everything

Located in bustling Hong Kong, this beautiful home showcases the very best in stylish apartment living. The dwelling is decorated to perfection, evoking a calm and spacious air throughout its open kitchen, living and dining areas, and endowing the bathroom and bedroom with relaxed sophistication.

The project comes courtesy of Hong Kong's Arctitudesign, who embraced the commission with a view to create a home that would guide natural light and fresh air throughout the space, generating a calm, inviting oasis in the midst of Hong Kong's iconic metropolis.

The feat has well and truly been achieved, with the home's relaxed aesthetic combining classic elegance and modern sophistication, with hints of colour throughout adding a layer of personal character.

Expansive living areas provide the optimal locale for socialising and relaxation, while the enviable luxury of the large bathroom and bedroom are a pleasure to behold.

Take a visual tour and see how subtle, simple touches can transform a metropolitan apartment into a cosy and inviting home.