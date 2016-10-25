The secrets of the passive house

When we talk about eco-friendly abodes, few compare in quality, merit and ‘green’ rating to the passive house. But what is a passive house, and how does it help the environment? Developed in Germany, a Passivhaus (passive house in English) is a rigorous, voluntary standard for energy efficiency in commercial, public and residential properties. These ultra-low energy structures often require far less energy for heating and cooling, boosting their environmentally friendliness.
A far cry from the passive house’s beginnings in Germany, today’s feature home takes us to Korea. Passing its certification and testing with flying colours, this two-storey white cubist dwelling is a warm and friendly experience.
Would you like to take a peek inside this intriguing and technologically advanced home? Take a gander at the images below and perhaps gather a few tips or tricks for your own abode.
When we picture eco homes and sustainable, energy-reduced dwellings, we often imagine them lacking certain stylistic luxuries. Not so in this passive house, which has all the trappings and trimmings of a far more lavish abode.
The staircase is one such example that features a timber-clad wall, glass balustrade, inlaid timber flooring and a statement light fitting. Additionally, the architects have added a slender linear window to bring in ample natural light. This avoids a stale or enclosed feeling, and instead brings together a sense of freshness and life.
Designed by Roy House, this passive house certainly ticks all the design boxes, both for sustainability and style. To classify itself as a passive house, the architects used Ltd. Hanbo engineering patented products and insulation panels of HIP-z (High Insulated Panels). These panels were integrated as a technique to seal the non-insulated areas of the home with high quality thermal protection. In doing so, and while constructing the house in conjunction with applying the panels, the property was built with a relatively low budget.
This Passive House PR model home features information for potential owners, illustrating exactly how this intriguing home was developed and constructed, as well as the potential it holds.
As we head into the living we see the large glazed sliding doors that have been added to let a huge volume of light into the property. These floor to ceiling windows lead to an outdoor terrace, which means the room could double as an entertaining space if needed.
Technology forms a crucial element of this home’s construction, with passive systems seen throughout. The high insulation 88mm PVC windows and doors create an air lock for the dwelling, which means it is far easier to heat during the winter and cool during the summer. Along with the environmentally friendly construction materials, the home is also welcoming and warm, with subtle lighting, and plenty of options for family socialisation and gathering.
The huge kitchen is a true standout for this space, with the darker colour scheme adding depth and interest. Eco-friendly materials were an absolute must for this design, ensuring the connection between the environment and the dwelling was not lost. Abundant storage keeps the space neat and tidy, while the open plan design creates enough room for multiple family members.
Finally, a casual dinging space has been set up, providing a gathering point for the home’s occupants, and ensuring the room boasts a convivial ambience.
The bathroom is simple yet beautiful, with textures and tones incorporated along with the state-of-the-art ventilation system. Each room is well ventilated and insulated, with the bathroom feeling light and fresh. Overall, the wash space is well-ordered and uniform with a highly practical and liveable design.
One of the most important areas of a
dwelling, the living quarters need to feel welcoming, warm and inviting. This alluring space is unquestionably stylish, with the designers opting for richer and darker tones, which impart a sense of cosiness and sophistication. Ideally positioned south to gain maximum sunlight in winter, this dwelling avoids overheating in summer thanks to its exterior awning and adjustable blinds.
Stepping out onto the terrace is a wonderful experience, and shows us the gorgeous combination of timber tones that have been employed. The terrace is perfect for a cool winter’s day, or perhaps for resting in the shade during the summer. Clean and modern, with a contemporary balustrade, the ambience is friendly and luxurious.
To ensure guests of this dwelling are aware of its eco-friendliness we take a peek at some of the advertisements in the model home’s hallway. If you are considering a new build home, and are leaning towards something environmentally sound, a passive house might be the solution you’re looking for.
As the dwelling keeps the hot weather out in summer and the cold weather out in winter, you can expect a ruction in energy costs between 60 to 80 percent of the entire home’s energy usage. This means you can spend your money on something more important, such as your family, your own life, holidays and time with friends.
What did you think of this eco-friendly abode?