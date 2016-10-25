The secrets of the passive house

When we talk about eco-friendly abodes, few compare in quality, merit and ‘green’ rating to the passive house. But what is a passive house, and how does it help the environment? Developed in Germany, a Passivhaus (passive house in English) is a rigorous, voluntary standard for energy efficiency in commercial, public and residential properties. These ultra-low energy structures often require far less energy for heating and cooling, boosting their environmentally friendliness.

A far cry from the passive house’s beginnings in Germany, today’s feature home takes us to Korea. Passing its certification and testing with flying colours, this two-storey white cubist dwelling is a warm and friendly experience.

Would you like to take a peek inside this intriguing and technologically advanced home? Take a gander at the images below and perhaps gather a few tips or tricks for your own abode.