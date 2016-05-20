The Hong Kong home of hidden beauty

You should never judge a book by its cover, as the saying goes, and this is certainly the case with this extraordinary Hong Kong abode.

Located in a quiet city neighbourhood characterised by boxy white houses, this home truly packs a design punch. One By Nine interior architects have transformed a simple space into an extravaganza of black and white, replete with private bamboo forest!

Cosy, comfortable furnishings warm the home, adding a welcoming touch to its stark decor, while sleek finishes in the kitchen and bathroom contribute the utmost in modern style.

The crowning jewel of this house is undoubtedly the white marble of the bathroom, which elevates a functional space to one brimming with luxury. The clear lines and pristine finish of the room create a majestic effect, meaning, once inside, you might never want to get out of the shower…

Beyond the high walls of the exterior rests a peaceful, private courtyard, paved in chic grey and awaiting outdoors activity. In a city in which space is a luxury, this home is truly a treasure to behold.