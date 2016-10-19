A couple build their home in 50m², with love and a little budget!

There is something truly heartwarming about a young couple's quest for the perfect little home. Despite a small plot and limited budget, the owners of today's property managed to craft something practical, chic and homely. Quite a feat, huh? Built in just 50sqm, this unique abode was tailor-made to reflect the needs and lifestyle of the soon-to-be-weds. Packed full of quirky storage solutions and striking design, you'd never know its construction costs were constrained!

So if you're looking for some real, low-cost home inspiration—and you want to see what they achieved—read on for our little photo tour!