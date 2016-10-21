The 80m² home for a modest and comfortable life

As they say, you should never judge a book by its cover. This famous English idiom is symbolic of today’s feature property, which boasts a modest and humble façade, but offers its occupants far more than meets the eye. Rustic and cosy, this 80m² abode is a comfy and simple home, combining good taste, uncomplicatedness and various construction materials. Designed by Spain-based architects Riba Massanell S.L, this dwelling is a refreshingly honest residence boasting a clean timber façade and a warm, welcoming ambience.

Have we piqued your interest? If you’d like to check out the interior, take a peek below…