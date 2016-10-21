The 80m² home for a modest and comfortable life

As they say, you should never judge a book by its cover. This famous English idiom is symbolic of today’s feature property, which boasts a modest and humble façade, but offers its occupants far more than meets the eye. Rustic and cosy, this 80m² abode is a comfy and simple home, combining good taste, uncomplicatedness and various construction materials. Designed by Spain-based architects Riba Massanell S.L, this dwelling is a refreshingly honest residence boasting a clean timber façade and a warm, welcoming ambience.
Sure, it might not look like much from the outside, but this dwelling has soul, it has character and it offers its occupants a place to gather, socialise and relax. Boasting a single storey, this abode is by no means large. In fact, the floor plan offers only 80m², yet manages to include everything one might require for comfy, cosy and modern 21st-century living.
As a place to escape from the busy and bustling city, the owners wanted a modestly decorated yet personable getaway. The façade is functional and inviting, yet boasts a timeless appeal, ensuring it will never go out of style.
The porch and patio space is what this home is all about! Incorporating comfortable chairs and a small table for breakfast, this is a fabulous place of recreation and relaxation.
Looking from this angle we see that the verandah is actually far larger than we had initially thought. The warm ceramic tiles coordinate well with the sturdy timber beams and vaulted roof, while the painted white timber façade is effortlessly age-defiant. Let’s take a peek inside…
As we head inside the home, we see that the 80m² has been utilised in an efficient manner. More spacious than we expected, the simple interior décor is minimal, but opts for a welcoming and cosy aesthetic. Considering the smaller size of the windows, the interior is rather bright and energetic.
Crisp white paint helps bring a sense of freshness within the home, while the designers have chosen furniture that elicits a feeling of engagement through its charismatic hues and textures.
Considering the traditional style of the home, we were surprised to see the contemporary kitchen and its gorgeous array of modern features. At the end of the room the brushed stainless steel extractor hood works as a focal point for the space, and is flanked by a glass splashback, which keeps everything neat, tidy and waterproof.
The joinery is monochromatic in colour, with white doors blending in with the white walls. A small fold out table can be added to the room, allowing individuals to sit within the space while someone is cooking, or simply as a place to eat breakfast in the morning.
The interior walls mimic the similar design seen outside, while the original timber ceiling has been left to impart warmth and character. It is the ceiling that truly adds charm and personality to the space, and is enhanced by wall art and carefully chosen accessories. The dining space that we see here is set in the middle of the room by the front door, and ensures there is a place for everyone in the family to gather and congregate.
A tranquil colour scheme has been utilised and employed in the bedroom. This involves the dark timber ceiling, which is vaulted, as it is in the other areas of the home. The furniture is white and simple, with a provincial ambience, yet still offering a modern touch. Blue hues work wonderfully to bring verve and vivacity into the room, while still feeling serene and bucolic.
Rather inspiring and simple, this dwelling has utilised a range of modest yet effective tools to produce a welcoming and enjoyable design.
