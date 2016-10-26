7 ideas to expand your house with a small budget

Often, a home extension is considered an expensive luxury, and one which most individuals deem too time consuming or budget busting. However, providing your dwelling with an additional annexe can drastically improve its value, as well as increasing your living space, and consequently your domestic satisfaction. Forget spending all of your money on bricklayers and architects, we’ve collated 7 easy ideas to extend and improve your home with ease. From glass walls to handy outdoor sheds, there are numerous options, which are sure to enlarge your abode, and avoid breaking the bank!

So come with us, while we check out some of these innovative and stylish options below…