The perfect Japanese home for a family of 5

On today's 360°, we explore a rather unusual family home that effortlessly marries the old with the new, modernity with traditional elements. There's something for everyone when it comes to modern design, but it is particularly well matched with Japanese architecture as it follows the same principle of form following function, as well as an abiding love affair with clean design. More is expressed through simplicity than through unnecessary details.

Today's home has been designed by the Fukuoka-based Misumia who have moulded this small home around the very specific needs of the family that owns it. It has been customised to be the perfect home for growing up for the two kids of the family as well as a serene sanctuary for the parents.

Without further ado, let's take a look…