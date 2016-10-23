9 backyard ideas to copy right now!

There's nothing better than relaxing outdoors in your own private backyard or courtyard. Outdoor living spaces are the perfect place to entertain family and friends in a peaceful and idyllic setting. Clever decoration is a must, however, when creating the a space for yourself and your loved ones to enjoy, as a few good ideas can go a long way!

Thus, we've brought together 9 inspirational outdoor designs to get your creative juices flowing. These incredible spaces manage to combine innovative colour choices, ambient lighting, beautifully cultivated greenery and stylish furnishings to produce the kind of outdoor areas you'll never want to leave. Take a tour and gain some great ideas!