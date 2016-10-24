12 ways to add texture to your walls

When designing a home, one of the fundamental considerations of an interior decorator will always be the colour and texture of the walls. These design elements can transform the atmosphere of a space, from one that is liveable, to one that a home owner can be proud of!

This Ideabook showcases 12 wonderful examples of sensationally textured walls, with each giving their respective residence a unique feel. A wide range of materials have been used for diverse effect, from wood and PVC to porcelain and metal.

If you're searching for ways to take the interior of your home to the next level, then have a look at these ideas and get inspired!