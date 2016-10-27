A small flat with many ideas to copy

Residing in a small space leads us to manage our life in resourceful ways, as we draw upon untapped creativity to decorate our compact homes. So, even if you have limited space to work with, take heart! It's still possible to make a king-sized statement with the right elements, as this tiny apartment proves. Today's home unites tons of country-style elements and a certain rustic glamour with a modern day colour palette. Rendered by the architects at Studio Ferlazzo Natoli, this abode redefines elegant simplicity with flair. Come and take the tour to enjoy this pretty and petite home!
The natural ventilation and cool hues of the facade usher you inside cordially. The exposed concrete wainscoting gives it all a rustic edge, while neutral hues dress up the space with quaint grace. The dual-toned walls of the facade are the perfect host for the classic doors and windows with their vintage-style grilles.
The tiny space has a studio-style setup, with a designated place for each and every item. The retro tulip table in white with the see-through chairs adds a lightweight dimension to the room, while some old-school tiered green shelves stand to the side. The well-lit home features a quaint white cabinet to the right, with bold letters on top for some graphic artistry.
The bedroom exudes oodles of rustic charm, thanks to the woven headboard in white. The neutral tones of the bedding and cushions make a wonderfully soothing statement, making you want to sink in and rest comfortably. The tall, slim lamp is a delicate yet functional touch here, while the night stand is placed conveniently on the left.
The design and architectural details make this home a style winner. The wooden beams, alongside the ceiling lights, produce an elegant effect in this small bedroom. The light-hued laminate flooring is the perfect contrast for the heavy beams lining the ceiling, while the television is wall-mounted to face the bed for easy viewing.
This quaint and compact kitchenette is straight out of a storybook, with its neat countertop and well-appointed shelves that offer space for arranging all the cooking essentials. The folding doors easily conceal this area when it's not in use.
Who says you need a massive bathroom for a luxurious bathing experience? This bathroom makes good on all the design promises made in the rest of the home, by bringing in a play of patterns and segregating the various areas to efficiently utilise space.
