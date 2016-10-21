Your browser is out-of-date.

9 shower rooms to transform your home

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Villa Amanzi, Original Vision Original Vision Modern bathroom
Shower designs have become increasingly unique, with people living in smaller spaces and spending more on their bathroom upgrades. It's now common to ditch the standard old shower cubicle and create a shower room with a few luxurious options such as double showers and body jets. But it's also interesting to see how the standard elements such as lighting, window placement and wall treatments are being explored. So today, we've collected 9 unique home shower ideas. Some of them are sure to get you steamed up!

1. Indoor bathroom with an outdoor feel

Studio Apartment, Ink Architecture Ink Architecture Modern bathroom
This shower room has a rather deep panel window. It extends to partially cover the roof and give this bathroom a very tropical outdoorsy feel.

2. A sunken shower

Die Wohlfühloase in den eigenen vier Wänden: Badezimmer, benuta GmbH benuta GmbH BathroomTextiles & accessories
We love the sunken floor of this shower. It almost acts as a little tub and creates space for seating. There's certainly no problem with water splash here!

3. A free and easy shower design for the uninhibited

MYBATH SLOW LIFE MyBath BathroomBathtubs & showers
Showers have become more and more minimalist in design, but this is certainly an extreme option nonetheless. The shower is bounded by transparent glass on all sides and it's certainly not one for those who are shy.

4. Shower with a full-length window

Villa Amanzi, Original Vision Original Vision Modern bathroom
It's rare to see a shower with a full-length window simply because of the privacy factor. But if you have a view like this, you might just cast away all inhibitions. This kind of thing could work well with a private garden view too.

5. A slight twist on the modern shower room

Shower Room homify Modern bathroom
Shower rooms often have a transparent glass screen and a floor with a slight incline to prevent flooding of the bathroom. This makes the shower feel big and roomy, but the splash effect can still get a little annoying. This bathroom however has the best of both worlds. A shower tray and the look and feel of a shower room.

6. The shower corridor

Mehrgenerationenhaus, 21-arch GmbH 21-arch GmbH Minimalist style bathroom
In a unique shower design like this, the walls are really the main focus. So the bathroom designers have amped up with effect with grout lines that create a powerful illusion. 

7. Metallic tiles and a half wall

THE AZÓIA´S JEWEL, pedro quintela studio pedro quintela studio Country style bathroom Wood effect
Sometimes all it takes is a slight twist on an old design to make something really unique. This bathroom has a half wall that helps avoid splash problems. But the real star is the curved wall and tiny, glittery metallic tiles.

8. Victorian luxury

Drummonds Case Study: Loz Feliz Retreat, California homify Minimalist style bathroom
This unique shower looks positively regal. From the gentle ascent of the stairs to the black framed glass walls it's in a league of its own. It also has a little seat inside.

9. A shower seat

Bathroom interiors Preetham Interior Designer Minimalist style bathroom
Shower seats are important for older house guests and those with disabilities. But they are also an extra bit of luxury for everyone too. Check out this minimalist shower seat!

Which of these shower ideas has you inspired?

