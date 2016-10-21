Your browser is out-of-date.

The 80m² apartment divided in a smart way

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist kitchen
It's not size that matters, it's what you do with it. This is certainly the case when it comes to home design, anyway. However compact the space you're working with, there are always ways to optimise every corner and cleverly divide up your home. Creating separate zones without boxing things in is a real art, and one in which Milan-based Ristruttami Architects are specialised. In today's 360°, we see just how they divided up a modest 80sqm apartment without making it seem cramped or confined in the slightest. In fact, it feels positively roomy!

Intrigued to see how they did it? Read on to see more and pick up some tips for your own home!

Simple colour coding

From one end of the apartment, we get a good look at the living area and how it's separated from the dining zone with a single pillar. By maintaining an organic flow, each zone here has enough room to breathe and stand alone as an individual space. 

Colour blocking is a common technique to visually divide spaces; here, the architects have slightly modified that by applying bursts of colour to the furniture rather than on wall surfaces. The bright yellow shades here clearly demarcate this space from the more subdued dining area. Notice too how the floating shelves take up minimal space while providing the same functionality. 

A vision in white

From this vantage point, you can see the overall layout of the house. Before setting out to design the house, the architects had a floor plan in mind, which they then set out to execute meticulously. Having a preplanned floor plan is always a good idea particularly when it comes to small apartments.

The colour scheme is predominantly white, which is an airtight way of ensuring that a small space looks brighter and more spacious than it actually is. While it appears to be an open-plan layout—and in a sense, it is—the architects have divided up the space by using different yet subtle separators. 

Organic flow

It seems almost impossible that in an 80sqm apartment, there is so much free-standing room that the architects could factor in a spacious dining area as well as a roomy kitchen. The owners did have to shed off any excesses so as to avoid clutter but design choices such as a smaller circular dining table (instead of a large rectangular one) helped to make tons of room. Here, a simple extension of the wall helps to separate the dining area from the kitchen, creating more intimate and functional zones. 

Thanks to the fully-integrated and crisp white kitchen, the space looks all the more brighter and airier. For more smart kitchen design ideas, speak to our experts.

Unused spaces

If you hadn't guessed already, the most unusual feature about this bathroom is that it extends into the wall space of the bedroom. A shower stall has been installed into this space and fitted with a transparent glass door, almost making it appear as a separate room! By doing away with a tub, the architects also ensured that the space here is opened up. 

The continual flooring between the bedroom and the bathroom—thanks to the discarding of the curb—also helps the spaces flow together while having clear delineations. 

Dramatic flair

There are so many things we love about this space-efficient bathroom! The floating toilet and vanity adds floor space and makes the small bathroom appear more open. The narrow wash basin enhances the lightweight feeling of the whole space. Small bathrooms usually don't have enough leftover real estate for storage (unless you wall-mount it) but here the architects were lucky. Instead of opting for a vertical cabinet, they chose to go with a low-lying Egyptian blue storage cabinet that adds a whiff of drama to the minimalist bathroom. 

To see another space-efficient home, check out The studio apartment with space for everything.

Has this home given you some design ideas?

