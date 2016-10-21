The 80m² apartment divided in a smart way

It's not size that matters, it's what you do with it. This is certainly the case when it comes to home design, anyway. However compact the space you're working with, there are always ways to optimise every corner and cleverly divide up your home. Creating separate zones without boxing things in is a real art, and one in which Milan-based Ristruttami Architects are specialised. In today's 360°, we see just how they divided up a modest 80sqm apartment without making it seem cramped or confined in the slightest. In fact, it feels positively roomy!

Intrigued to see how they did it? Read on to see more and pick up some tips for your own home!