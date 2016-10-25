Small and lovable! 20 charming mini houses

It is not always necessary to own a large house or sprawling mansion to make a big or beautiful statement. These 20 tiny homes all look stylish and creative despite their compact dimensions. Rendered in elegant materials and sophisticated hues, they flaunt minimalist yet cosy designs which appeal to onlookers with ease. Take a closer look and get inspired!
This astonishing home is mounted on its tiny porch and has a larger-than-life terrace and top floor.
This cute timber home has a sweet and sophisticated geometric look.
This modern yet charming lake house has a tiled roof and wonderfully quirky windows.
This cool cottage has natural elements all around, with neutral hues on the facade.
Redwood and concrete have been woven together for this dual-toned home and its box-like facade.
Rendered by the home builders at Fingerhaus GMBH, gable awnings and pretty latticed doors and windows make this a charming country home.
This angular home with windows aligned to the side makes a huge style statement.
This single-storey home flaunts a neat warehouse-style look with its simple patio.
This vibrant home is a cosy beauty in the woods, with patches of greenery and rocks surrounding it.
Soft grey hues with black defining lines make this small home a big winner.
This small home has a flared-out slanting roof above a white facade, and stands majestically in the middle of the woods.
This small home uses large glass sheets with concrete and metal frames for the facade.
Minimalism is at the heart of this modern structure, with plenty of neutral shades and a bold touch, thanks to the blue metal walls.
Layered with neat volumes and windows and a grey slanting roof, this home makes a decidedly modern statement.
This inviting home is a pre-fabricated structure, combining wood with metal and glass for a raw industrial look.
This yellow chalet with its glass windows makes for a cheerful statement! The pergola and greenery add to the fun factor in a big way.
This neat box of white has a wooden garage on the side for a dual-toned look.
This concrete chalet comes with a glass box extension, looking somehow both cosy and cool.
This beach home has a slanting roof with wooden eaves and a wide patio for lots of fun in the sun! The blue boundary walls make for a cool and colourful statement.
This home is a study in modern architecture. The two cubes have been placed in an overlapping style for a stunning, modernist impact.
