Small and lovable! 20 charming mini houses

Justwords Justwords
記憶を繋ぐコリドー, スタジオアウラ一級建築士事務所 スタジオアウラ一級建築士事務所 Eclectic style houses
It is not always necessary to own a large house or sprawling mansion to make a big or beautiful statement. These 20 tiny homes all look stylish and creative despite their compact dimensions. Rendered in elegant materials and sophisticated hues, they flaunt minimalist yet cosy designs which appeal to onlookers with ease. Take a closer look and get inspired!

1. Futuristic look

軒家／NOKIYA, 株式会社濱田昌範建築設計事務所 株式会社濱田昌範建築設計事務所 Modern houses
This astonishing home is mounted on its tiny porch and has a larger-than-life terrace and top floor.

2. Simple and sophisticated

ルーフバルコニーから富士山＆江ノ島ビュー。進化し続ける葉山のスケルトンハウス, エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所 エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所 Eclectic style houses
This cute timber home has a sweet and sophisticated geometric look.

3. Petite lake house

Haus am See, Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Modern houses
This modern yet charming lake house has a tiled roof and wonderfully quirky windows.

4. Natural elements

ORT DER RUHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern houses
This cool cottage has natural elements all around, with neutral hues on the facade.

5. Mixing it up

Front facade and entrance The Chase Architecture Modern houses
Front facade and entrance

Redwood and concrete have been woven together for this dual-toned home and its box-like facade.

6. Charming touches

homify Country house
Rendered by the home builders at Fingerhaus GMBH, gable awnings and pretty latticed doors and windows make this a charming country home.

7. Interesting angles

記憶を繋ぐコリドー, スタジオアウラ一級建築士事務所 スタジオアウラ一級建築士事務所 Eclectic style houses
This angular home with windows aligned to the side makes a huge style statement.

8. Single-storey beauty

M邸, 長谷雄聖建築設計事務所 長谷雄聖建築設計事務所 Eclectic style houses
This single-storey home flaunts a neat warehouse-style look with its simple patio.

9. Quirky prettiness

One Bedroom Bespoke Wee House, The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Country style houses
One Bedroom Bespoke Wee House

This vibrant home is a cosy beauty in the woods, with patches of greenery and rocks surrounding it.

10. Soft and bold together

姫路市飾磨区の家, 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） Eclectic style houses Wood Grey
Soft grey hues with black defining lines make this small home a big winner.

11. Mediterranean appeal

土佐漆喰の家, 大森建築設計室 大森建築設計室 Eclectic style houses
This small home has a flared-out slanting roof above a white facade, and stands majestically in the middle of the woods.

12. Open linear structure

Wohnhaus Köln Junkersdorf, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Modern pool
This small home uses large glass sheets with concrete and metal frames for the facade.

13. Minimalism at play

姫路市飾磨区大浜の家, 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） Modern houses
Minimalism is at the heart of this modern structure, with plenty of neutral shades and a bold touch, thanks to the blue metal walls.

14. Cool and modern

Wohnhaus Sürth, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Modern houses
Layered with neat volumes and windows and a grey slanting roof, this home makes a decidedly modern statement.

15. Pre-fabricated gem

The Edge, Boutique Modern Ltd Boutique Modern Ltd Modern houses
The Edge

This inviting home is a pre-fabricated structure, combining wood with metal and glass for a raw industrial look.

16. Vibrant chalet

Chalé na Montanha - MVDA, Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Country style houses Yellow
This yellow chalet with its glass windows makes for a cheerful statement! The pergola and greenery add to the fun factor in a big way.

17. Neat boxy structure

心地良いスキップハウス, ラブデザインホームズ／LOVE DESIGN HOMES ラブデザインホームズ／LOVE DESIGN HOMES Modern houses
This neat box of white has a wooden garage on the side for a dual-toned look.

18. Modern chalet

守山の家, Nobuyoshi Hayashi Nobuyoshi Hayashi Modern houses
This concrete chalet comes with a glass box extension, looking somehow both cosy and cool.

19. Cool beach home

Casa Simples e Confortável, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace Solid Wood White
This beach home has a slanting roof with wooden eaves and a wide patio for lots of fun in the sun! The blue boundary walls make for a cool and colourful statement.

20. Two cubes, one home

佐用町の家, 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） Modern houses Wood White
This home is a study in modern architecture. The two cubes have been placed in an overlapping style for a stunning, modernist impact.

In need of some more home ideas? Check out another interesting story here: 13 fabulous home entrance ideas for small houses.

10 amazing wall ideas for a small facade
Which of these home styles is your favourite?

