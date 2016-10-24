A compact city home you'll fall in love with

These days, working from home is a common and often highly desirable opportunity. Instead of spending endless hours at work in the office, individuals are choosing a more positive work life balance, by incorporating their career into their abode. When undertaken thoughtfully and carefully, this can result in dwellings that are sophisticated, sleek and wonderfully practical. Today’s feature property is a trendy and energetic example of how great design can be paired with essential amenities, in order to form a house that is more than simply a home.

Designed by Yamagushi-based architects C-Design, the property boasts generous interior spaces, a large mono-pitched roof, and the icing on the cake: an impressive home hobby and work area. To make the most of the property's situation and position, roof lights were installed to maximise light throughout the changing seasons. Inside, the rooms are open plan and well-illuminated, with spirited décor and ample entertaining space. A must-see for those who enjoy at-home hobby pursuits; come with us and check out this interesting Japanese family home below…