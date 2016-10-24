A compact city home you'll fall in love with

These days, working from home is a common and often highly desirable opportunity. Instead of spending endless hours at work in the office, individuals are choosing a more positive work life balance, by incorporating their career into their abode. When undertaken thoughtfully and carefully, this can result in dwellings that are sophisticated, sleek and wonderfully practical. Today’s feature property is a trendy and energetic example of how great design can be paired with essential amenities, in order to form a house that is more than simply a home.
Designed by Yamagushi-based architects C-Design, the property boasts generous interior spaces, a large mono-pitched roof, and the icing on the cake: an impressive home hobby and work area. To make the most of the property's situation and position, roof lights were installed to maximise light throughout the changing seasons. Inside, the rooms are open plan and well-illuminated, with spirited décor and ample entertaining space. A must-see for those who enjoy at-home hobby pursuits; come with us and check out this interesting Japanese family home below…
The house is undeniably the best in the street, and comes replete with a fabulous mono-pitched roof that leans toward the streetscape. Consequently, the expansive loft space has been utilised as additional living rooms, with dormer windows popping elegantly from the metal roof.
Built on the high side of the road, this dwelling experiences a wonderful perspective and a raised garden. Large sliding glass doors open up to this terrace area, and offer a brilliant space for entertaining and relaxing on a warm evening. Let’s wander inside and check out the interior!
The family room, kitchen and dining space are truly beautiful. With a crisp white colour scheme, and light timber tones, the designers have elegantly created a space that evokes a Zen calm and welcoming ambience. Due to the large volume of natural light that comes in the front windows, delicate paper blinds have been installed. This ensures the temperature within the space is maintained, as well as creating a comfy, enjoyable and social dining room.
The kitchen features a huge statement exhaust fan as well as a long worktop, with a raised counter to guarantee food preparation and cooking stays separate from the other areas in the room. The ceiling beams have been left exposed, with the timber adding contrast and a sense of tradition within the large, open and spacious area.
Taking a quick peek in the hallway we see the perfect combination of timber tones and crisp white paint. This colour pairing is a fabulously coordinated effort to produce a space that is both warm and welcoming, while offering fresh and rejuvenated modernity.
Thanks to the huge mono-pitched roof the interior living zones are afforded a double-height profile. From this angle we can see where the dining table was in the previous picture, as well as the generously sized sliding glass doors. These open up to the terrace outside, and the yet to be landscaped garden. As space is such a commodity in Japan, a garden can offer solace and serenity from the hectic stressors of inner-city life.
Peering in from this angle we also catch a glimpse of the raised platform that leads up towards the stairs, and the mezzanine gallery. Let’s check out the bedroom next…
The bedroom is situated upstairs within the loft roof space, and feels surprisingly spacious. Unlike the shape of the room, the room doesn’t have a sloped ceiling, which offers it an ambience of normality and practicality. Serene and tranquil, this is a perfect spot to take a moment away from the rest of the home, as well as cosy up in the evenings for rest and relaxation.
The shining jewel atop the crown, this hobby room really separates this house from the rest. With a neat and orderly setup, air conditioning, storage space, and a practical layout, the room is undoubtedly a fantastic place to work while at home.
Heading inside the bathroom to take one last peek before we end our tour, we see this gorgeous tiled space that oozes contemporary vibes and classic detailing. The shower room is a standout feature, which works much like a steam room, exuding lavishness and utter indulgence.
What did you think of this modern Japanese abode? Would you like your very own hobby room at home? If you’d like to check out another individual and stylish residence, we think you’ll enjoy: The 80m² home for a modest and comfortable life