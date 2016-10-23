How to design your bathroom perfectly in 8 steps

Bathroom lighting is absolutely key to making a bathroom design work. It's best to think about the lighting in layers. So if you want a strong light around the mirror, use something small and direct on the blue end of the colour spectrum. In other parts of the bathroom, however, it's best to keep to the softer end of the spectrum and create a warm light. It often helps to use strip lights and obscure them under features to create a soft, ambient flow of light.

