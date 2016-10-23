For some of us, the best part of going on holiday is luxuriating in a hotel-style bathroom. There's just something weirdly special about these bathrooms that shows the mark of a professional bathroom planner. These spaces have a sense of ease and practicality about them. They also (just perhaps!) might be a little neater than your normal old bathroom at home. But while your holiday may get a little expensive, your bathroom design doesn't necessarily have to cost a bomb. Just follow our guide on how to design your bathroom perfectly in 8 steps . We promise it will help simplify the process!
A good large window can be used to create an elegant look with the right window dressings. Privacy is an obvious consideration. Layers of fine sheer curtains can make for a dramatic effect without necessarily blocking out the light. If you don't have a window, revolve your design with around the idea of seeking to make the bathroom feel brighter and lighter with good mirrors and lighting.
Choose a theme. Not everything needs to perfectly match, but a consistent theme will help create a sense of unity in your design. It will also help you navigate through the plethora of lush bathroom products on offer. This bathroom has a Mediterranean-style theme. It's evident in the chunky wooden stool, bath tray and white colour scheme.
Every bathroom benefits from some natural elements. Objects and textures that remind us of the great outdoors tend to calm the nerves and induce a feeling of relaxation. This is why natural details are so popular in spas and resort-style hotels. Houseplants are an obvious start. But you don't necessarily need to be living plants that require a lot of upkeep. All you might need is just a scatter of smooth stones or a corner of white pebbles.
Ever puzzled over how a hotel bathroom can look and feel so good when your own feels so ordinary? The secret is in the details. The accessories on display are usually colour coordinated. The vases are polished and the endless little objects that clutter up the bathroom all have a storage container close to hand.
Bathroom fixtures are such a huge subject that we won't attempt to exhaust all the options here. But we might just point out that the waterfall style shower head in this bathroom is pretty spectacular. You might even combine it with wall mounted body jets too. Don't forget that you could always remove the shower stall and create a big shower room too. It could even have his and hers showers.
No matter how picky you are with your personal products, the bathroom is sure to look cluttered and messy if you don't have good covered storage compartments. An open shelf can be a good way to create space for most commonly used items. But most of your items should be stored in closed storage. That way you'll use that spare shelf space to pretty it up with decorative pictures like this.
If you have a bathtub, look for ways to turn it into a little oasis of serenity. It could be designed to stand on a small platform, set underneath a lovely window view or dressed up with some wooden panels like this. If your budget is limited you could always just add those little luxurious bathroom accessories like a bath shelf could help, bath salts and a pillow.
Bathroom lighting is absolutely key to making a bathroom design work. It's best to think about the lighting in layers. So if you want a strong light around the mirror, use something small and direct on the blue end of the colour spectrum. In other parts of the bathroom, however, it's best to keep to the softer end of the spectrum and create a warm light. It often helps to use strip lights and obscure them under features to create a soft, ambient flow of light.
