10 things people with a clean house always do

Everyone knows that perpetually tidy human. They’re neat, they’re methodical, and their homes look immaculate. How do they do it? We’ve devised, brainstormed, planned and pondered, and have come up with the 10 things that people with tidy houses always do. Is your home lacking order, feeling messy, or full of domestic odds and ends? Is it cluttered and unbearable, or simply impossible to keep tidy?

From setting regular routines, to always thinking ahead, there are plenty of tips, tricks and clues, which are sure to help you keep your abode flawless, uncluttered and orderly. So, read on below, take heed of our hints, and guarantee your dwelling is stylishly clean, sophisticated and spotless!