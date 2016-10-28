A small apartment bursting with warmth and love

Here at homify we see our fair share of one-room and studio apartments. Some of them are stylish, sophisticated and well-designed, others are rather mediocre; standard spaces that, while comfortable, don’t offer anything particularly innovative or original. Today’s dwelling is the former. We’re going to be taking a peek at a seriously stylish abode, with spirited décor and a wonderfully impressive balcony.

Designed by Sesso & Dalanezi, this home boasts a strong personality, despite its compact layout. The apartment, located in Barra Funda, Sao Paulo, is characterised by a sense of freedom, with industrial and urban elements that bring an ambience of modernity and seamlessness.

Would you like to check out this colourful, creative and impressive home? Come and take a tour with us, and peek at the images below!