A small apartment bursting with warmth and love

Here at homify we see our fair share of one-room and studio apartments. Some of them are stylish, sophisticated and well-designed, others are rather mediocre; standard spaces that, while comfortable, don’t offer anything particularly innovative or original. Today’s dwelling is the former. We’re going to be taking a peek at a seriously stylish abode, with spirited décor and a wonderfully impressive balcony.
Designed by Sesso & Dalanezi, this home boasts a strong personality, despite its compact layout. The apartment, located in Barra Funda, Sao Paulo, is characterised by a sense of freedom, with industrial and urban elements that bring an ambience of modernity and seamlessness.
Would you like to check out this colourful, creative and impressive home? Come and take a tour with us, and peek at the images below!
Colourful, bright, and full of life! This dwelling is seriously fun, without forgetting the essential practicalities of compact apartment living. Integrated and easily accessible, the kitchen is a combined and open plan space with the dining room, the balcony and the bedroom.
The kitchen design is simple and timeless, with the designers incorporating retro touches to employ a lively and vivacious aesthetic.
Unquestionably the best seat in the house, this small apartment makes the most of the balcony, and has transformed it into a comfy and cosy living room. As the dwelling was rather minute in size, the large balcony and terrace area provided a brilliant area to socialise and relax.
The colour scheme is bright, with cream walls, and plenty of light tangerine accessories thrown in to keep the ambience cheerful and playful. Characterised by comfy accoutrements, plush carpet and wonderful patterns, the room is definitely a highlight in this home.
Glazing has been installed on the outside of the balcony balustrade, ensuring the room is an all-weather space, perfect for rain, hail or shine!
An absolute essential for any home, this wine rack is a multi-purpose piece of furniture that offers a shelf for accessories, with the television mounted above. Charming and space optimising, this smart and innovative design is sure to impress and delight.
To keep things interesting, a range of textures, tones and patterns have been implemented. The exposed brick wall adds an irresistible charm and charisma, evoking a New York loft aesthetic, with an industrial air.
Dark and dramatic, this urban finish boasts a cream shelf, which allows some retro art to sit elegantly against the wall. Finally, the hanging bulbs exude style and class, while segregating the different sections of the room seamlessly.
Partition free, the one-room apartment definitely manages to keep different sections of the home segregated, while still offering cohesion and free movement. In this picture it is easy to get an idea of the layout of the home, with the dining room next to the kitchen, the bedroom tucked in the corner, and the living room situated on the balcony.
The spatial integration of this area truly creates a fluid and open layout, promoting natural light, and a breezy ambience.
As we mentioned earlier, natural light is invited in thanks to the large glazed sections, and bright colour scheme. In the dining room the furniture is simple yet effective, with clear Perspex chairs the ideal way to offer seating without taking up too much space.
To add those final touches, the designers have incorporated a table setting that takes its cues from the surrounding colour scheme, as well as earthy textures and hues.
For a quick peek in the bathroom we see how a range of different colours and shades have been employed. This helps evoke a feeling of continuity throughout the home, but still imparts individuality and character. Retro-fabulous dusty orange has been installed as a waterproof surface in the shower, with mirror, stone and beige joinery contributing to the overall vibe and scheme.
When you are working with a compact apartment, it really pays to think creatively. The television is another nice feature, which enhances its practicality, as it can be spun 360 degrees on its metal pole to be watched in the bedroom, or in the dining/living areas.
Thanks to its positioning, and the use of partitions, the bedroom area is private and cosy, which is often a rarity in one-room homes.
For one final peek at this bedroom before we end our tour, we take a look at the closet and mirrored wall, which reflects light into the room, while also expanding the room's perceived space. Storage is essential in a compact home, and in this instance is is well hidden behind panelled sliding doors.
