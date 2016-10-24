Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

30 ideas to create a fabulous entrance for your home

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Casa em Taquara/RS, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Modern garage/shed
Loading admin actions …

We all know that first impressions matter, and that certainly remains true for your home entrance. A well designed entryway, no matter how small or large, will have a very powerful effect on the interior life of the home. It will have a warm and welcoming look, but it won't necessarily sacrifice any of your privacy. It might not even cost a lot of money! In real estate terms, it is definitely one of the best places to invest your money because a good entrance has a disproportionate effect on the resale value. So, in aid of all things home related, here at homify we've collected 30 ideas to make your home entrance fabulous. Enjoy!

1. A combination of contrasting natural textures

N14, aaestudio aaestudio Modern houses
aaestudio

aaestudio
aaestudio
aaestudio

2. An entrance with the perfect landscaping—for showing off to the neighbours!

RESIDENCIA 02 - S. J. CAMPOS, Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo Rustic style garden
Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo

Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo
Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo
Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo

3. A gently ascending series of marble steps

RESIDENCIA EN MÉRIDA, JC-ROA, AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO Passive house
AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO

AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO
AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO
AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO

4. Wooden steps laid into the lawn make for a warm welcome

Casa em Taquara/RS, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Modern garage/shed
Plena Madeiras Nobres

Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres

5. Total elegance: wood, stone and glass

RESIDENCIA LOPEZ, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern houses
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

6. Paint the entrance a different colour

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Set the entry inside a recessed nook

Casa La Lagartija, alexandro velázquez alexandro velázquez Modern houses
alexandro velázquez

alexandro velázquez
alexandro velázquez
alexandro velázquez

8. Plant greenery so it trails from above

Casa Mo, FGO Arquitectura FGO Arquitectura Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs Bamboo Wood effect
FGO Arquitectura

FGO Arquitectura
FGO Arquitectura
FGO Arquitectura

9. Add charm and warmth with decorative tiles

CASA EN HIPÓDROMO CONDESA, TW/A Architectural Group TW/A Architectural Group Modern houses
TW/A Architectural Group

TW/A Architectural Group
TW/A Architectural Group
TW/A Architectural Group

10. Sturdy potted plants on either side of the entrance

Moradia no Cadaval, MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA Modern windows & doors
MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA

Moradia no Cadaval

MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA
MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA
MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA

11. Extend the entrance with a stone facade

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. A rustic but elegant entrance

Casas de Playa - El Patio -, LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO Modern houses
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

13. A fabulous pergola

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern houses
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

14. A mini porch awning for protection

Casa con estructura de madera VDP, RIBA MASSANELL S.L. RIBA MASSANELL S.L. Mediterranean style houses Wood
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

15. Bright, modern and daring

residencia Chapultepec, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern houses Wood White
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

16. Illuminated steps and warm ambient light

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern houses
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

17. An entrance with great height

Residencia Unifamiliar, Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores Tropical style garden
Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores

Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores
Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores
Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores

18. Double doors that run from the floor to the ceiling

San José del Tajo, 2M Arquitectura 2M Arquitectura Modern windows & doors
2M Arquitectura

2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura

19. A hidden entrance with a hint of distinction

Casa SL, Elias Braun Architecture Elias Braun Architecture Modern houses
Elias Braun Architecture

Elias Braun Architecture
Elias Braun Architecture
Elias Braun Architecture

20. Total modernist elegance

CASA RR8, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern houses
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

21. A bold entrance path with a crucial role in the overall design

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

22. Loose wooden beams for a contemporary tropical look

casaMEZQUITE, BAG arquitectura BAG arquitectura Front doors Iron/Steel White
BAG arquitectura

BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura

23. A courtyard garden

Casa O44, P11 ARQUITECTOS P11 ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
P11 ARQUITECTOS

P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS

24. Mexican-style lattice bricks and a brightly coloured door

CASA GABRIELA, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern houses
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

25. A classic beauty with pillars

Casa Sierra Alta, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Colonial style houses
fc3arquitectura

fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura

26. A varied and cohesive colour scheme

Casa La Escondida, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Modern windows & doors
fc3arquitectura

fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura

27. Polished stone to add sophisticated reflections

homify HouseholdPlants & accessories Marble Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

28. Large doors with great style

residencia Gallardo, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Colonial style windows & doors Solid Wood Brown
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

29. A small garden along the way

Diseno de Interiores, D.I. Liliana López Zanatta D.I. Liliana López Zanatta Modern garden
D.I. Liliana López Zanatta

D.I. Liliana López Zanatta
D.I. Liliana López Zanatta
D.I. Liliana López Zanatta

30. Garden lighting for a powerful night-time view

Fachada frontal Santos Arquitetura Minimalist garage/shed
Santos Arquitetura

Fachada frontal

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

The landscaping is a big part of a successful entrance, for more outdoor inspiration, have a look at 15 planters perfect for small courtyards.

9 backyard ideas to copy right now!
Which of these 30 homes do you love the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks