30 ideas to create a fabulous entrance for your home

We all know that first impressions matter, and that certainly remains true for your home entrance. A well designed entryway, no matter how small or large, will have a very powerful effect on the interior life of the home. It will have a warm and welcoming look, but it won't necessarily sacrifice any of your privacy. It might not even cost a lot of money! In real estate terms, it is definitely one of the best places to invest your money because a good entrance has a disproportionate effect on the resale value. So, in aid of all things home related, here at homify we've collected 30 ideas to make your home entrance fabulous. Enjoy!