10 houses for people who think 'it's small, but it's mine!'

A small home can be truly beautiful when it gets the right dose of creativity. The ten homes we'll show you today will demonstrate just how to put your inventive side to use, and fashion an abode that speaks volumes of your personality and flair! You can use a variety of materials and designs to rustle up a certain theme which brings out your desired look. With between a mere 50 to 150 square meters to play with, these homes make a major visual impact, even in a small space. We invite you to take a closer look for some style inspiration!
This modular home is built in vertical layers for a simple and classic feel. Wood has been used extensively on a raised platform for a wholesome look, while neat greenery surrounds the property.
This facade combines a number of design materials and elements with white and wooden walls. Yet somehow, the quirky angles makes all the difference to the cottage-style home! Credit goes to the architects from Woodsun.
This home turns on the charm with mud walls, terracotta tiles and raw wooden pillars for a fully rustic aesthetic. Imagine living the simple life in a pretty home like this!
This home has a colonial-style double-storey look, finished with white and red touches for a striking impact. The terracotta shingles on the porch shade and vibrant railings create a charming statement.
This warehouse-like structure has a typical beachy look, with delicate trellis walls lining the patio while a swimming pool takes centre stage. We also loved the way the greenery has been landscaped into cool beds.
The blue walls and yellow windows of this house make for a fun and vibrant look. The pink flower pots add to the colorful magic of this home, while a neat driveway celebrates the contemporary spirit.
This home is a modern and minimalist wonder with steel, chrome, glass and plenty of concrete touches. The home’s porch is framed like a modern-day cube against the white facade.
This modern chalet has an A-line design, with corrugated metal on the slanting roof and stones for earthy detailing on the sides. The rest of the home has a gorgeously open feel.
This industrial-looking home has a tiered build with metal sheets and glass doors and windows. The uber cool roof slants quirkily and creates a futuristic statement.
This hilltop home has been designed like a modern-day loft made of prefabricated materials. The eco-friendly home can be put together in a fuss-free manner to ensure minimal carbon footprint. The home is balanced on stilts and ensures that the fun factor stays in strong perspective!
