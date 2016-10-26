A one-storey home for the perfect simple life

Do you long for a simple getaway home, to which you can escape and relax surrounded by the serenity of nature? Then you're going to be blown away by this next dwelling!

Brought to us courtesy of São Paulo's aptly named Ambienta Arquitetura, this design presents an understated structure of wood and stone, which takes pride of place amidst rolling, green fields, just a short walk from a small beach.

But it's not just the location that makes this home so special, as its open-plan design oozes casual luxury, inviting its occupants to relax amidst an array of stylish furnishings that populate beautifully blended living, dining and outdoor spaces. A cosy kitchen of rustic timber stands ready to facilitate the production of culinary delights, while a bedroom rests behind billowing, cotton curtains awaiting weary occupants in need of a nap.

Take a tour below and daydream about your own ideal holiday home!