A one-storey home for the perfect simple life

Do you long for a simple getaway home, to which you can escape and relax surrounded by the serenity of nature? Then you're going to be blown away by this next dwelling!
Brought to us courtesy of São Paulo's aptly named Ambienta Arquitetura, this design presents an understated structure of wood and stone, which takes pride of place amidst rolling, green fields, just a short walk from a small beach.
But it's not just the location that makes this home so special, as its open-plan design oozes casual luxury, inviting its occupants to relax amidst an array of stylish furnishings that populate beautifully blended living, dining and outdoor spaces. A cosy kitchen of rustic timber stands ready to facilitate the production of culinary delights, while a bedroom rests behind billowing, cotton curtains awaiting weary occupants in need of a nap.
Take a tour below and daydream about your own ideal holiday home!
From the outset, this home pleases with its simple structure, as the humble lines of its understated exterior break the sweeping green of the home's surrounds. The use of wood and stone in its construction present clever choices, as these materials impart an air of rustic charm upon this modern dwelling, and tie in nicely with the its natural surrounds.
An alternate view gives great insight into the open plan of the home's living areas, which are blended between indoor living spaces and an expansive deck. This section of the home has clearly been designed to capture the maximum influx of sunlight throughout the day, and provide a glorious view of the rolling green fields and ocean beyond.
Upon closer inspection this residence definitely exudes a casual charm, with its open plan living and dining rooms merging with a cosy kitchen and flowing deck. The use of wood in the construction and furnishings again infuses the atmosphere with a rustic appeal, while the deck presents the perfect setting on which the occupants can laze away a sunny day with friends and family.
A more detailed view of the living area displays casual furnishings in crisp white, which have been decorated through the use of an eclectic array of ornaments and knick-knacks. Ceiling fans in a vintage style hover overhead, waiting to provide a gentle breeze in the height of summer, while a fireplace has also been included to warm the space in the cooler months. The setting is inviting and stylish, designed to instantly make visitors and guests feel welcome and relaxed.
This image lends a sense of the stunning locale of this gorgeous abode, with greenery flowing well into the distance, skirting the sandy shore of a small beach. The vista only serves to enhance the serene air characterising this home, with its open and expansive interior providing plenty of vantages from which to admire its natural surrounds.
As we finish our tour of this gorgeous seaside property, let's take one final look at the home's exterior. The simple construction and use of natural materials creates a dwelling bathed in a unique atmosphere, with casual luxury to be found at every turn. This view also lends some small insight into the home's master bedroom, which flows back from the billowing, white curtains and understated wooden screen doors seen here, laying in wait to accommodate weary bodies and minds in need of rest and rejuvenation.
