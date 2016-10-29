The super 7 wooden houses

The exterior beauty of a home often stems directly from the choice of its primary construction material, with some materials having long been favoured over others for reasons of both form and function. This diverse series of 7 homes all prevalently feature wood as part of their facade, demonstrating both its popularity and versatility, even in modern architecture.

The reasons for this popularity are obvious: while both pliable and easy to come by, wood exudes a sense of warmth and tradition, having been used to construct a wide range of dwellings over the course of human history.

The homes below showcase some great ideas to celebrate this wonderful design material when building or remodelling your own abode. Take a tour and get inspired!