10 small home facades to inspire you

It's easy to fall into the trap of thinking that a small home is somehow deficient. But that's certainly not true in terms of style. A small home is good for the environment, good for your wallet and generally good for your peace of mind. But the best thing about a small home is that there is lots of room to play with the style of the facade without spending a huge amount of money. To show you how, today we present 10 small home facades to inspire!
In a small home, you're obviously always looking to add value to every inch of floor space. It can often be a good idea to use that facade as an outdoor entertaining area as well. This small home has a wraparound porch that doubles as an entranceway as well.
This little country retreat has both vertical and horizontal panel windows. These can be a really good way to retain your privacy in a small home while allowing lots of light to flow into the home. Install them very high or very low for the ultimate effect.
Lots of small homes need a parking space out front and it can be tricky to balance this with the need for a decent little entrance way. This little Japanese home shows how it can be done well. The upper mass really dominates because it is covered in an oversized timber shell. It ensures that the upper level remains the focus and the narrow staircase provides the perfect private entrance.
A small home can often appear much larger than it actually is with the use of a bold, chunky facade with a strong horizontal design. This home also has lots of large windows that allow lots of light to flow into the home. Finally, timber always adds a rich, luxurious feel to any small home.
The architect of this contemporary Japanese home has created a very deep recessed entranceway. The rest of the facade is windowless and the light from the small entrance way makes for a striking impression at night. For more pictures of this interesting home in daylight, just click on the picture here.
This home has a good balance of elements we have explored earlier. The deep doorway acts as a wind shield and creates lots of privacy. The best part is the upper level windows. They add a friendly spirit to this otherwise windowless exterior.
This perfectly cute modern barn-style home has a sliding facade. The windows we see on the right can be totally obscured by sliding the large wooden panel on the left across. This is certainly a private home and one that may be perfectly suited for those looking to build a modern country retreat.
Corner homes can be tricky to design and it's certainly a challenge when you combine this with a small plot. However here we have an interesting solution that provides lots of privacy. The wooden panels on the upper level also act as the walls of a very private little terrace.
This perfectly simple little white home has a peaked roof and a resplendent ambiance. The key takeaway here is that the entrance can do a whole lot to create interest and warmth in a windowless facade. Note how it has been designed with extra width. Finally, we should mention the peaked roof. This kind of roof adds a warm and characterful feel to any small home.
This home combines the best of all elements we have covered today. The playful variety of window shapes adds a whole lot of interest, while the configuration allows for lots of privacy. Note how the interplay of geometric lines serves to create a facade with real character.
