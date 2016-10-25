Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 small home facades to inspire you

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Casa de campaña, Arrokabe arquitectos Arrokabe arquitectos Scandinavian style houses
Loading admin actions …

It's easy to fall into the trap of thinking that a small home is somehow deficient. But that's certainly not true in terms of style. A small home is good for the environment, good for your wallet and generally good for your peace of mind. But the best thing about a small home is that there is lots of room to play with the style of the facade without spending a huge amount of money. To show you how, today we present 10 small home facades to inspire!

1. Wraparound porch

大きな一枚屋根の下で, エヌ スケッチ エヌ スケッチ Modern houses
エヌ スケッチ

エヌ スケッチ
エヌ スケッチ
エヌ スケッチ

In a small home, you're obviously always looking to add value to every inch of floor space. It can often be a good idea to use that facade as an outdoor entertaining area as well. This small home has a wraparound porch that doubles as an entranceway as well.

2. Panel windows

Dom w Czarnowie k/Konstancina, ANONIMOWI ARCHITEKCI ANONIMOWI ARCHITEKCI Scandinavian style houses
ANONIMOWI ARCHITEKCI

ANONIMOWI ARCHITEKCI
ANONIMOWI ARCHITEKCI
ANONIMOWI ARCHITEKCI

This little country retreat has both vertical and horizontal panel windows. These can be a really good way to retain your privacy in a small home while allowing lots of light to flow into the home. Install them very high or very low for the ultimate effect.

3. The simple garage entry

大桑のゲストハウス｜混構造の小さなゲストハウス, 家山真建築研究室 Makoto Ieyama Architect Office 家山真建築研究室 Makoto Ieyama Architect Office Eclectic style houses
家山真建築研究室　Makoto Ieyama Architect Office

家山真建築研究室　Makoto Ieyama Architect Office
家山真建築研究室　Makoto Ieyama Architect Office
家山真建築研究室　Makoto Ieyama Architect Office

Lots of small homes need a parking space out front and it can be tricky to balance this with the need for a decent little entrance way. This little Japanese home shows how it can be done well. The upper mass really dominates because it is covered in an oversized timber shell. It ensures that the upper level remains the focus and the narrow staircase provides the perfect private entrance.

4. Horizontal shape

Дом под Харьковом, ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Scandinavian style houses
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

A small home can often appear much larger than it actually is with the use of a bold, chunky facade with a strong horizontal design. This home also has lots of large windows that allow lots of light to flow into the home. Finally, timber always adds a rich, luxurious feel to any small home.

5. Recessed doorway

東山の家2｜準防火地域の狭小敷地住宅, 家山真建築研究室 Makoto Ieyama Architect Office 家山真建築研究室 Makoto Ieyama Architect Office Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
家山真建築研究室　Makoto Ieyama Architect Office

家山真建築研究室　Makoto Ieyama Architect Office
家山真建築研究室　Makoto Ieyama Architect Office
家山真建築研究室　Makoto Ieyama Architect Office

The architect of this contemporary Japanese home has created a very deep recessed entranceway. The rest of the facade is windowless and the light from the small entrance way makes for a striking impression at night. For more pictures of this interesting home in daylight, just click on the picture here.

6. Upper-level windows

借景を取り込んだ森の家, 青木昌則建築研究所 青木昌則建築研究所 Scandinavian style houses
青木昌則建築研究所

青木昌則建築研究所
青木昌則建築研究所
青木昌則建築研究所

This home has a good balance of elements we have explored earlier. The deep doorway acts as a wind shield and creates lots of privacy. The best part is the upper level windows. They add a friendly spirit to this otherwise windowless exterior.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. The sliding facade

Casa de campaña, Arrokabe arquitectos Arrokabe arquitectos Scandinavian style houses
Arrokabe arquitectos

Arrokabe arquitectos
Arrokabe arquitectos
Arrokabe arquitectos

This perfectly cute modern barn-style home has a sliding facade. The windows we see on the right can be totally obscured by sliding the large wooden panel on the left across. This is certainly a private home and one that may be perfectly suited for those looking to build a modern country retreat.

8. Corner facade

コンパクトで可愛いショートケーキハウス, M設計工房 M設計工房 Scandinavian style houses Wood Grey
M設計工房

M設計工房
M設計工房
M設計工房

Corner homes can be tricky to design and it's certainly a challenge when you combine this with a small plot. However here we have an interesting solution that provides lots of privacy. The wooden panels on the upper level also act as the walls of a very private little terrace.

9. A simple design

革工房の音色, 風景のある家.LLC 風景のある家.LLC Modern houses Iron/Steel White
風景のある家.LLC

風景のある家.LLC
風景のある家.LLC
風景のある家.LLC

This perfectly simple little white home has a peaked roof and a resplendent ambiance. The key takeaway here is that the entrance can do a whole lot to create interest and warmth in a windowless facade. Note how it has been designed with extra width. Finally, we should mention the peaked roof. This kind of roof adds a warm and characterful feel to any small home.

10. A box-like home

景色切取る家, 風景のある家.LLC 風景のある家.LLC
風景のある家.LLC

風景のある家.LLC
風景のある家.LLC
風景のある家.LLC

This home combines the best of all elements we have covered today. The playful variety of window shapes adds a whole lot of interest, while the configuration allows for lots of privacy. Note how the interplay of geometric lines serves to create a facade with real character.

For more small home inspiration, have a look at A compact city home you'll fall in love with.

The secrets of the passive house
What do you think of the innovative designs we have explored today?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks