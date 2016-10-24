6 lovely L-shaped kitchens perfect for small homes

We've come to the end of our Ideabook, but let's take minute to admire this cosy and cute pastel kitchen! The choice of lavender as a feature colour has an enchanting effect, and although the workspace is minimal and the cabinets compact, this kitchen is utterly adorable.

