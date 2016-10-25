10 amazing wall ideas for a small facade

The façade is the first impression that your guests and passers-by will have of your home, which is why it is vital for it to be interesting and attractive. In this Ideabook, we look at 10 fantastic textured façade ideas to make any small home elegant, eye-catching and aesthetically appealing. So, if you’re looking for a unique way to amp up your home's exterior to exude style and personality, read on!
This geometric textured wall is not only interesting, it also has a neutral colour that ensures it will be stylish and tasteful for years to come. The architects enhanced the facade with brilliant illumination and greenery that contrasts well with the rectangular brickwork.
This small façade has a rustic ambience accentuated by the brick walls and white exterior. Although the bricks were painted, which is a bit unconventional, the wooden door and windows complete the details of this small façade.
The strong red walls with white-framed windows and doors is an amazing choice for a colonial-style home. The lantern adds an authentic touch, while the white French doors are a stunning example of great design.
The reinforced concrete walls incorporate a dynamic dimension of character and unique design to this exterior. They're modern, magnificent and when paired with colourful lighting, can be quite dramatic too.
The addition of a natural wooden door, old-fashioned tiles and neutral colour walls creates a charming effect for this rustic house.
Combining textures is another wonderful way to create a gorgeous façade. Opt for a smooth wall and add some elegant stones to make the space interesting and the effect of texture attractive.
If you're one for a more quirky approach, two colours on your façade may be the unique yet captivating effect you’ve been looking for. It is, however, necessary to pick colours that work well together or to create an extreme Ying-Yang façade for a dramatic look.
Glass is a great addition to any home exterior. It adds a modern glaze while also allowing natural light to be part of the interior. Consider the best space for a large window, but don't forget the privacy factor too.
Brick is a beautiful choice for the façade or interior of a home. Its natural colour and textured effect is an attractive element, while being a classic and traditional material too.
A stone façade may be the ultimate homage to a rustic home, but the rural character and chic style of this durable material creates a comfortable cottage-like appearance. It’s definitely a top choice for architects and home owners who appreciate the simple things in life!
