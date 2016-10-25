Your browser is out-of-date.

10 amazing wall ideas for a small facade

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
The façade is the first impression that your guests and passers-by will have of your home, which is why it is vital for it to be interesting and attractive. In this Ideabook, we look at 10 fantastic textured façade ideas to make any small home elegant, eye-catching and aesthetically appealing. So, if you’re looking for a unique way to amp up your home's exterior to exude style and personality, read on!

1. Geometrics

Casa MRT, Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

This geometric textured wall is not only interesting, it also has a neutral colour that ensures it will be stylish and tasteful for years to come. The architects enhanced the facade with brilliant illumination and greenery that contrasts well with the rectangular brickwork.

2. Paint the bricks

Re:Toyosaki, coil松村一輝建設計事務所
coil松村一輝建設計事務所

coil松村一輝建設計事務所
coil松村一輝建設計事務所
coil松村一輝建設計事務所

This small façade has a rustic ambience accentuated by the brick walls and white exterior. Although the bricks were painted, which is a bit unconventional, the wooden door and windows complete the details of this small façade.

3. Colonial inspiration

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The strong red walls with white-framed windows and doors is an amazing choice for a colonial-style home. The lantern adds an authentic touch, while the white French doors are a stunning example of great design.

4. Concrete

casa DAUZ, NonWarp
NonWarp

NonWarp
NonWarp
NonWarp

The reinforced concrete walls incorporate a dynamic dimension of character and unique design to this exterior. They're modern, magnificent and when paired with colourful lighting, can be quite dramatic too.

5. Rustic elements

Casa en Barrio Cerrado, Fainzilber Arqts.
Fainzilber Arqts.

Fainzilber Arqts.
Fainzilber Arqts.
Fainzilber Arqts.

The addition of a natural wooden door, old-fashioned tiles and neutral colour walls creates a charming effect for this rustic house.

6. Combination

Facade Renovation / Repairing Cracks RenoBuild Algarve
RenoBuild Algarve

Facade Renovation / Repairing Cracks

RenoBuild Algarve
RenoBuild Algarve
RenoBuild Algarve

Combining textures is another wonderful way to create a gorgeous façade. Opt for a smooth wall and add some elegant stones to make the space interesting and the effect of texture attractive.

7. Two colours

Bungalow in Bhuj, Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)

Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)

If you're one for a more quirky approach, two colours on your façade may be the unique yet captivating effect you’ve been looking for. It is, however, necessary to pick colours that work well together or to create an extreme Ying-Yang façade for a dramatic look.

8. Glass over

Casa Guadalquivir, JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

Glass is a great addition to any home exterior. It adds a modern glaze while also allowing natural light to be part of the interior. Consider the best space for a large window, but don't forget the privacy factor too.

9. Brick wall

Vivienda Unifamiliar , AGUIRRE+VAZQUEZ
AGUIRRE+VAZQUEZ

AGUIRRE+VAZQUEZ
AGUIRRE+VAZQUEZ
AGUIRRE+VAZQUEZ

Brick is a beautiful choice for the façade or interior of a home. Its natural colour and textured effect is an attractive element, while being a classic and traditional material too.

10. Stone character

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

A stone façade may be the ultimate homage to a rustic home, but the rural character and chic style of this durable material creates a comfortable cottage-like appearance. It’s definitely a top choice for architects and home owners who appreciate the simple things in life! 

If you enjoyed these home exterior ideas but you're still in need of inspiration, these are 20 small house facades to see before changing yours.

10 small home facades to inspire you
Do you have a favourite textured facade option?

No, Thanks