15 photos from a beautifully decorated home

A lovely spacious home is the dream of most people; maybe a two or three-storey house with copious space for storage, sleeping and entertaining. But, have you considered the possibilities of a small yet stylish one-storey home? Well, in this Ideabook, we visit an adorable modern house that is warm and inviting, but with a strong and simple design. The architects ensured the fantastic decor of the interior, by including a cosy and neutral colour palette. We can't wait to explore this home, and be inspired by the 15 fabulous photos!