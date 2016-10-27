Simple country life: A home of ease and charm

If you like the idea of a rustic home with rural surroundings, then this homify 360 is a great choice for inspiration! The home has a country charm that is warm and friendly, and incorporates natural sunlight and fresh air into every corner of the interior. It’s a dwelling that values quality, comfortable style and a relaxing atmosphere, and we cannot wait to begin exploring! There’s something so inviting about the rural location and the simplicity of the surroundings that makes this house exceptional.
This home has a traditional style and quiet character, with the mustard yellow exterior enhancing the classic architecture of clay tiles and high ceilings. The home is surrounded by a lush green lawn, which allows the outdoors and the fresh air to be just as comfortable as the interior. Wouldn’t you want to spend a day soaking up some sun here?
The architects of this lovely rustic villa took all aspects of décor and comfortable design into consideration to create this stunning home. The addition of a spa is a sensational choice for a more relaxing abode, and here we catch a glimpse of the hot tub and loungers that eagerly anticipate visitors. And with a view of the lovely landscape, there could be no better way to end a hectic day at work.
This home is a great space thanks to its unbelievably relaxed atmosphere. The summer house is an awesome spot in which to entertain and unwind, and with a bar and dining room located in the villa, you may never want to leave! This house is just amazing and charming from all angles.
This open-plan kitchen and dining area contains everything you could ever need to create the ultimate gourmet meal. From the classic wood-fired oven for pizzas or indoor barbecue, to the wooden décor for that traditional dining setting. The clay-tiled floor is the perfect finish for this rustic-inspired design, making the kitchen a gorgeous space.
We've sadly come to the end of our Ideabook, filled with sensational decor and gorgeous rustic detail. But the terrace and barbecue area should be appreciated just as much as the interior! The space is warm and welcoming, whilst remaining private, too. There’s nothing quite like the comfort of the sunshine and the conversation of loved ones to start the weekend in style, and with this outdoor setting, the home is unbelievable.
If you enjoyed this rustic home tour, don't miss: The secrets of the passive house.