Simple country life: A home of ease and charm

We've sadly come to the end of our Ideabook, filled with sensational decor and gorgeous rustic detail. But the terrace and barbecue area should be appreciated just as much as the interior! The space is warm and welcoming, whilst remaining private, too. There’s nothing quite like the comfort of the sunshine and the conversation of loved ones to start the weekend in style, and with this outdoor setting, the home is unbelievable.

If you enjoyed this rustic home tour, don't miss: The secrets of the passive house.